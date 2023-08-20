Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Has Disappointed The World– Obasanjo, Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

Nigeria Has Disappointed The World – Obasanjo

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says since Nigeria got its independence 63 years ago, the country has not lived up to expectations.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday during the public presentation of a book written by a former Minister of Trades, Investment and Industry, Olusegun Aganga.

He said at independence, Nigeria was viewed as a shining light to the black race. Obasanjo said to chart a new course for the country, the leaders needed to admit their failure.

He identified two major issues which are inter-related on the factors for all-round development, saying that they are peace and security which we cannot achieve without justice, equity and inclusive society.

Photo Credit: Google

Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

Photo credit: daily trust

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has criticised sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), saying they were unjustified.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Police arrest more suspects for booing Kano emir

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Kano State police command said on Saturday that it had arrested three more persons who allegedly chanted provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, causing breach of peace in the state.

This brings the total number of persons arrested in connection with the booing to nine, as six suspects had earlier been arrested.

According to the Agency of Nigeria, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, disclosed the latest arrest in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

He said the investigation, supported by the use of technical equipment, so far led to the arrest of additional three suspects.

He listed the suspects as Abdulrazak Usman Sarki, 36, of Disu Quarters, Gwale LGA; Fatihu Muktar Faruk, 35, of Emir’s Palace Kano and Usman Baba Attah, 25, of Kabara Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA.

Gumel explained that the suspects constituted public nuisance during the inauguration of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital at Kofar Kudu in the Municipal LGA.

He said the suspects disturbed the peaceful gathering by chanting provocative slogans against the emir, who attended the ceremony.

According to him, the suspects chanted slogans such as ‘New governor, new emir’, and that they insisted that Governor Abba Yusuf should remove Bayero and install a new one since there is a new government in power.

The commissioner warned that the traditional institution must be respected.

32% Nigerian employees, others vulnerable to scams’

Photo credit: Punch paper

More than one in three corporate employees in Africa are vulnerable to phishing attacks and social engineering scams.

This was disclosed in KnowBe4’s ‘2023 Phishing by industry benchmarking report for Africa’.

It stated that generally, 33.2 per cent of global employees were likely to fall for phishing attacks or fraudulent requests.

According to the report, Africa’s average was 32.8 per cent, slightly better than the global average and much better than South America, where the average was 41.1 per cent. Asia had the lowest rate of phishing at 30 per cent.

It stated that the report was based on data from over 12.5 million users across 35,681 organisations in 19 different industries.

In Africa, the report said, 412 organisations from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Botswana participated in the phishing simulation tests, with a total of 337,937 emails sent.

Edo NMA suspends chairman, two others

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has suspended its Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili; Deputy Chairman, Dr Okwara Benson and Secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila.

In a communique made available to journalists on Sunday and signed by acting chairman, Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun, and Dr Emeka Okoh, the group said the decision was taken at the Business session of the 2023 Edo NMA Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held at the Doctors House in Benin, Edo State on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Venomnews (

)