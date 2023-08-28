Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Has Disappointed The World – Obasanjo, Boniface’s brace down Gladbach

Nigeria Has Disappointed The World – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says since Nigeria got its independence 63 years ago, the country has not lived up to expectations.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday during the public presentation of a book written by a former Minister of Trades, Investment and Industry, Olusegun Aganga.

He said at independence, Nigeria was viewed as a shining light to the black race. Obasanjo said to chart a new course for the country, the leaders needed to admit their failure.

He identified two major issues which are inter-related on the factors for all-round development, saying that they are peace and security which we cannot achieve without justice, equity and inclusive society.

Boniface’s brace down Gladbach

Victor Boniface bagged an impressive Bundesliga double as Bayer Leverkusen trounced Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 in a Rhine derby at Borussia Park on Saturday.

Boniface did not start the encounter well, as he was cautioned in the 16th minute after a bad foul. However, he made up for his mistakes two minutes later when he scored his first Bundesliga with his fifth shot in the German top flight heading in Alejandro Grimaldo’s flick header.

Bayer Leverkusen got their second goal through Jonathan Tah just before the break.

ATBU elects new Deputy Vice Chancellors

The Management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has elected Professors Sani Usman Kunya and Ahmad Sarki Fagam as Deputy Vice Chancellors in Academics and Administration respectively.

In its special meeting held on Tuesday, 22nd August, the two Professors emerged after a keen contest against Professors Nanmwa Voncir and Samaila Idi Ningi, respectively. After the election, which was supervised by the Chairman of the Senate, Vice Chancellor, Professor Mohammad Ahmad Abdulazeez, Sani Kunya won over Professor Nanmwa Voncir to clinch the post.

In the same vein, Professor Ahmed Sarki Fagam won over Professor Samaila Idi Ningi to emerge as the new DVC Admin. Both Deputy Vice-Chancellors will serve a renewable term of two years as contained in a statement by Zailani Bappa, a Director in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. During the same sitting, the Senate re-elected Professor Sulaiman Dangana Abdul to serve as the Dean of post-graduate School for another two years after his win over his co-contestant, Professor Aroke O. Umar.

Bandits kidnap 2 brothers in Kaduna community

Two brothers who left their home town of Ikara after their father was kidnapped, and relocated to Zaria in Kaduna State, have been kidnapped by suspected bandits on Friday night.

Reports said the bandits attacked Wusasa area in Zaria Local Government Area at about 9pm on Friday and kidnapped a health worker and his brother,Yushau Peter and Joshua Peter.

Although the state Police Command was yet to react to the incident,the village head of Wusasa, Engr Isiyaku Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and expressed worry that “the kidnappers have so often made our area their target of attacks, abducting many of our people.”

According to him, “Wusasa settlement, which is outside the ancient city of Zazzau, has witnessed a series of attacks in recent times.Not long ago, an alArmy officer and a vigilante member were killed.”

“It is the same area where a university Professor and Wazirin Wusasa were killed and his son abducted, spending almost a month in captivity.”

“The abducted victims, Yushau and Joshua, are indigenes of Ikara Local Government Area in the state who recently ran for their lives after bandits attacked their residents and abducted their aged father, Mr Peter,” he said.

Nigeria still losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, says the country is still losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily to local and international thieves despite efforts to end the menace.

Ribadu confirmed this when he led a presidential delegation to inspect oil and gas facilities at Owaza in Abia and Odogwa in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers on Saturday.

He said the activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals had impacted negatively on the nation’s economy and were partly responsible for the rising cost of living in the country.

“It’s unfortunate that few individuals would steal our common resources, and in the process cause unbelievable loss to both the nation, communities and the people.

“Nigeria has the capacity to produce 2 million barrels of crude daily, but we are currently producing less than 1.6 million barrels due to theft and vandalism of pipelines.

“So, we are talking about 400,000 barrels of crude oil going to waste with few criminals and economic saboteurs not even getting much out of it,” he said.

