Today’s Headlines: Nigeria grinding to a halt under Tinubu- PDP, Tinubu presides over inaugural FEC

Nigeria grinding to a halt under Tinubu, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the country is grinding to a halt under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP national publicity secretary, in a statement on Monday, said Tinubu’s leadership has created an atmosphere and feeling of absence of governance in the country.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts that Nigeria is asphyxiating, in dire straits and fast grinding to a halt under Senator @officialABAT and the All Progressives Congress (APC). @OfficialAPCNg,” the statement shared on platform X formerly known as Twitter reads.

“The Party laments that Nigeria is at the edge of the precipice under the Tinubu-led APC hold which lacks the acceptability and followership of citizens; a situation that has created an atmosphere and feeling of absence of governance in the country.

Tinubu presides over inaugural FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the first federal executive council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu had on August 21, inaugurated 45 ministers who had been screened and confirmed by the senate.

The president urged the cabinet members to work hard to revive the country’s economy because Nigeria is in a difficult time.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president and George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), were present at the FEC meeting .

Edo govt disbands deputy governor’s media crew

The Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

In a statement made on Monday by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, the government directed the deputy governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

The statement reads, “Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

“This directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the deputy governor attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.”

It added, “This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event.

Senate to make laws to reduce Nigeria’s debt profile

The Senate has promised to make laws that will reduce the debt burden on the country.

It also assured that it would come up with policies that would increase the revenue of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and prescribe sanctions for defaulting ministries in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, gave the assurances in a statement on Sunday.

“The country is faced with dual challenges of rising debt and insufficient revenue, which demand our immediate attention. The Senate Finance Committee, under my leadership commitment, will embark on a mission to amplify our revenue streams, driving economic growth that is not only robust but also resilient through legislative means, manage our debt judiciously, exploring avenues for favourable terms and sustainable repayment simultaneously,” he said

