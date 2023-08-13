Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Fighting Serious Wars, Fresh Wars Not Needed—Adeboye; Tinubu Assures Nigerians Of Economic Recovery

Nigeria Fighting Serious Wars, Fresh Wars Not Needed—Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says Nigeria is already fighting some serious wars and that the country does not need more wars.

“We are still fighting wars against hunger, we are fighting some serious wars and sure we don’t want more wars. We want to win the ones we are fighting and we don’t want fresh ones; whether within or without our borders,” the respected cleric said early Saturday during the church’s 2023 Convention with the theme, ‘Beyond Expectations’.

Going down the lanes of history, the 81-year-old cleric said he witnessed the Nigerian Civil War between the Nigerian and Biafran sides from July 1967 to January 1970.

He said having experienced the war; he will choose peace over war any day, anytime.

Tinubu Assures Nigerians Of Economic Recovery

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Abuja reassured Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians.

The President stated this in a meeting held at the State House with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said.

Gov. Poll: Uzodimma Unveils Running Mate, Says APC Best Bet For Imo

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has unveiled his running mate Chinyere Ekomaru, and maintained the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the best bet for the state.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed this during Ekomaru’s unveiling in Owerri on Saturday.

“I have enumerated a few of our achievements today just to let Imo people know that the APC government remains the best bet to the attainment of improved life and economic development we all yearn for,” he said.

According to him, his administration has kept faith with the Imo people, fulfilled all campaign promises and if re-elected, will consolidate the existing foundation to deliver an industrially prosperous and safe Imo State.

Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani Rejects El-Rufai’s Ministerial Candidate Jafaru Sani; To Give Tinubu Another Name

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has rejected the ministerial candidate of the immediate past governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Jafaru Sani, Peoples Gazette reported on Saturday.

El-Rufai, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, had withdrawn his interest and recommended Jafaru Sani, a staunch loyalist who served as commissioner in his administration as Kaduna governor, as his replacement.

Peoples Gazette learned that Mr El-Rufai informed the president that he had notified Governor Sani about the option and that both parties had agreed before the former governor left for Egypt.

However, a source privy to the incident to the newspaper that Governor Sani rushed back from a trip to London on Thursday evening to inform Mr Tinubu at the State House that he and El-Rufai did not reach an agreement that Jafaru Sani should be the substitute minister.

