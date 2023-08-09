Today’s Headlines: Nigeria, ECOWAS< Others Sued Over Planned Intervention In Niger; Akpabio Under Fire Over 'Money Has Been Sent To Senators To Enjoy Recess' Comment

Nigeria, Others Sued Over Planned Intervention In Niger

The ECOWAS Community Court (ECOWAS‘) has been urged to restrain members of the community from engaging in any military invasion or any military action in the Republic of Niger that might undermine the Republic of Niger’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This forms part of the reliefs being sought in a suit filed before the court against ECOWAS; the Authority of Heads of State and Government; President, ECOWAS Commission; the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Niger.

ECW/CCJ/APP/31/23 was filed in August 8 by the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), an international relations expert, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa and a lawyer, who claim to have family members in both Nigeria and Niger, Hamza Dantani; through their lawyer, Olukayode Ajulo.

The plaintiffs are among others, contending that any military intervention in the current problem in Niger is unlawful and amounts to a violation of relevant international laws.

Akpabio Under Fire

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has come under fire after saying on live television that money has been sent to senators to enjoy their recess.

The Upper Chamber on Monday concluded the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Thereafter, the senators adjourned plenary to September 26.

A video trending on social media seen by The Nation shows where Akpabio was addressing his colleagues before the adjournment motion was moved. He said money has been sent by Magaji Tambuwal, clerk of the national assembly, to the senators to “enjoy” their holidays.

In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly,” he said.

The Senate President was quickly informed by his colleagues that he was speaking before live television and press cameras.

Radda Leads Security tives In Raid Of Criminal Hideouts In Katsina Metropolis

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement.

Kaula noted that the raid which took place between 10 – 11:30 pm had the Governor and his delegation of security personnel raiding Sabuwar Unguwa, Sharar Pipe, Dan Hako, Filin Polo, Kofar Guga and Tudun Matawalle.

“The criminals, in recent months, have been terrorizing residents of the aforementioned areas and other parts of the Katsina metropolis.

“The hooligans specialize in snatching phones and extortion of properties of residents in various parts of Katsina city.”

During their nocturnal raid, Governor Dikko Radda, in his avowed commitment to rid the State of criminal elements, once again dished out commands to operatives of the police to deal ‘mercilessly’ with the miscreants breaching peace and public order, across Katsina.

Court Remands Security Guard For Allegedly Slapping Pregnant Woman

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a security guard, Ibrahim Koroka in a Correctional Centre for allegedly slapping a pregnant woman.

The judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman, adjourned the matter until Aug.29 for hearing.

The police charged the defendant with criminal force, assault and causing grievous hurt which he pleaded not guilty to.

