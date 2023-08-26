Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Did Not Apply To Join BRICS – Shettima, Herdsman Gunned Down In Anambra

Nigeria Did Not Apply To Join BRICS, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria did not apply for membership of BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shettima spoke hours after the economic bloc said it is admitting six new members – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

While many wondered why Nigeria did not join the group, Shettima on Friday said the country never applied for ERICS membership.

“So far, we have not applied for the membership of BRICS. And it is majorly informed by the fact that my principal President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true democrat that believes in consensus building,” he told Channels Television on the sideline of the BRICS Summit which was held in South Africa.

“There are so many variables that need to be taken into cognizance. We have to evaluate so many tendencies and issues that require engagements with the economic advisory council, the Federal Executive Council, and even the National Assembly before an informed decision towards joining the BRICS would be taken.”

Herdsmen Gunned Down In Anambra

A herdsman, Zakari Sale, has been shot dead in Ukwulu community of Dunokofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) in the South East, confirmed this on Friday.

He said a total of 15 cows were killed in the same community two weeks before the incident.

Tribunal Sacks LP Rep In Lagos, Declares APC Winner

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has nullified the election of the member representing Ojo Federal Constituency, Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party.

On Thursday, the court declared former Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Lanre Ogunyemi as the winner of the constituency.

Katsina United appoints new team manager

Abdulahi Amin Jariri has been appointed the team manager of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Katsina United.

Jariri was appointed after the sack of Babawo Shantali by the club’s management.

The reshuffling is aimed at re-structuring the club for more development and efficiency.

He is expected to resume duty with immediate effect as the Chanji Boys intensify their preparations for the upcoming season.

Katsina United recently appointed Tony Bolus as their new head coach following the departure of Usman Abdullah.

