Today’s Headlines: Nigeria broke, can’t fight Niger–Yusuf, GEJ arrives in Zimbabwe ahead Elections

Nigeria broke, can’t fight Niger – Ex-NHIS boss, Yusuf

Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf, speaks to DANIEL AYANTOYE on the Niger Republic crisis, corruption in Nigeria, among other issues

Nigerians are currently facing hardship due to the removal of fuel subsidies. What can be done to save the situation?

First and foremost, this government did everything without planning. The President on the day of his inauguration just announced that fuel subsidy is gone without planning of the effect that the removal will have on the people. He is supposed to plan for the consequences of the removal of fuel subsidies on the people. They have to go back to the drawing board. As of today, the spokesperson (for the government) said there won’t be any more rise in petrol prices.

Some are saying you have an affiliation with Niger Republic and that’s why you are against ECOWAS and President Tinubu’s stance on a possible military intervention or action in the country. What is your reaction to this?

Of course, I have an affiliation with the Niger Republic because we are the same people. All these borders are just demarcations. I’m attacking the President and his government on principle and even ECOWAS is against them. They are very inexperienced. The President was not advised properly, he didn’t make consultations with the people and yet, he is just trying to take us to war. Even the military is not ready. The service chiefs are just resuming and we don’t have the capacity. Nigeria is broke; we are borrowing to pay salaries. Who is going to fund all that? President Tinubu is looking for legitimacy which is why he is doing the bidding of the Western world. It is unnecessary. How can you fight with your neighbor and expect to live in peace? It is not well thought through and it shows their inexperience internationally.

Jonathan arrives in Zimbabwe ahead general elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has traveled to Zimbabwe ahead of the nation’s general elections. Zimbabweans would on August 23 go to the polls to select new leaders.

Jonathan, in a post on his verified Facebook page, said he arrived HinAraree on Saturday ahead of the elections.

The former President said he led other members of the Joint African Union (AU), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Mission to Zimbabwe to observe the polls; stressing that he was looking forward to a fulfilling experience. “I thank the Zimbabwean Government, the AU, and COMESA as well as Ambassador Zachariah Ifu and other officials of the Nigerian High Commission, for a warm reception,” he stated.

Gambian President suspends self, govt officials from foreign trips to reduce public spending

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has suspended himself and all government officials from foreign travel to reduce public spending, a government spokesman announced Saturday.

Barrow signed an executive order “suspending all overseas travels by the president, the vice-president, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, civil servants and employees across all government institutions and agencies,” for the rest of the fiscal year, presidential spokesman Ebrima Sankareh said in a statement. The Gambia, continental Africa’s smallest country with just over two million inhabitants, ranks 174th out of 191 on the UN’s Human Development Index, which combines health, education, and standard of living criteria.

More than a fifth of the population lives on less than two dollars a day, according to the World Bank. Annual inflation reached 11.6 percent last year. With tax revenues falling, and high state subsidies on fuel, fertilizer, and grain due to the effects of the Ukraine war, the budget deficit widened last year. The budget deficit and debt levels have also risen, as tax revenues have fallen due to higher subsidies for fuel, fertilizers, and cereals as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Zulum gifts wounded soldiers N10m

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved the release of N10 million as a relief package to soldiers wounded during battles in Borno. The package was a fulfillment of a pledge by Governor Zulum two months ago at a Sallah launch organized by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Mustapha Busuguma delivered the governor’s gift to the GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Malla at the 7 Divisional headquarters in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Tar said, “We are here to fulfill the pledge made by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum. “You may recall that the governor was here on a Sallah day for an event, during which he expressed the commitment of the Borno State government to the welfare of our troops and pledged a donation of N10m to wounded soldiers. This morning he dispatched us to come and deliver the gift.”

