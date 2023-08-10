Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Breaks My Heart Everyday – Singer, Simi, Tinubu ’ll not regret Wike’s appointment- Nwuche

Nigeria breaks my heart everyday’ – Singer, Simi laments

Popular singer, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, has bemoaned the excruciating economic hardship in the country.

She said the situation in Nigeria breaks her “heart a little more everyday.”

The Duduke crooner wondered how Nigerians are coping with the current economic turmoil.

On her Twitter handle on Wednesday night, she wrote, “Nigeria just breaks my heart a little more everyday. How are people surviving?”

Tinubu ’ll not regret Wike’s appointment- Nwuche

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will not regret his choice of Ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as Minister.

He said this just as he congratulated Wike over his nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nwuche said this in an interview in Abuja, on Thursday. He equally expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for confirming him without hesitation.

According to him, with Wike’s landmark achievements as chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area, Chief of Staff to a former governor, Minister of State for Education and governor of Rivers state for eight years where he built landmark projects in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security among others, Wike deserved the respect accorded to him by the National Assembly.

The former federal legislator also said, “The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and his colleagues in the Senate deserve commendation for the speedy confirmation of Nyesom Wike.

Obi’s Supporter Threatens Presidential Election Tribunal Judge

One Chidi, one of the supporters of the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has shared a picture of the lead Justice of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Haruna Tsammani with two children on social media, warning him against compromising his integrity on the election petitions before him.

The Obedientnt’ who goes by Harry of Milan (@SantaChidi) on Twitter shared the picture with a stern warning that if his Panel of Justices should compromise themselves in the judgment, Tsammani would regret it. The post was made on Wednesday. Justice Haruna Tsammani leads the panel of five Justices of PEPTC with Moses Ugo, Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Stephen Adah, and Abbah Mohammed as members.

Mali, France suspend issuing visas in escalating row

France and Mali have suspended issuing visas to each other’s citizens in a heightening of a row between the former allies, diplomats said Thursday.

The French embassy suspended issuing new visas in the Malian capital Bamako earlier this week after Paris placed the country in a “red zone” of countries its citizens are strongly advised not to travel to.

Mali’s junta responded by freezing new visas for French citizens at its embassy in Paris in the act of “reciprocity”, the Malian foreign ministry said.

On Monday, the French foreign ministry issued a travel guidance update advising that “in the current context of strong regional tensions, all travel to Mali is strongly not advised. French citizens in Mali are urged to show the greatest vigilance,” it said.

The higher security classification has entailed a “reorganisation” of services at the French embassy, which means it is “unable to issue visas until further notice”, according to the French online visa service provider Capago.

