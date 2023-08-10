Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Breaks My Heart Everyday – Singer Simi laments; Obi’s Supporters Threatens Presidential Judge, Post Picture Of Him With Little Children; Female Deputy Govs Pledge Support For First Lady’s Vision

Nigeria breaks my heart everyday’ – Singer, Simi laments

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Popular singer, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, has bemoaned the excruciating economic hardship in the country.

She said the situation in Nigeria breaks her “heart a little more everyday.”

The Duduke crooner wondered how Nigerians are coping with the current economic turmoil.

On her Twitter handle on Wednesday night, she wrote, “Nigeria just breaks my heart a little more everyday. How are people surviving?”

Obi’s Supporter Threatens Presidential Election Tribunal Judge,

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

One Chidi, one of the supporters of the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has shared a picture of the lead Justice of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Haruna Tsammani with two children on social media, warning him against compromising his integrity on the election petitions before him.

The Obedientnt’ who goes by Harry of Milan (@SantaChidi) on Twitter shared the picture with a stern warning that if his Panel of Justices should compromise themselves in the judgment, Tsammani would regret it. The post was made on Wednesday. Justice Haruna Tsammani leads the panel of five Justices of PEPTC with Moses Ugo, Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Stephen Adah, and Abbah Mohammed as members.

Photo Credit: Google

His message reads, “Hello Justice Haruna Tsammani! I know people will say this is blackmail or whitemail or LGTV mail, but don’t give a flying hoot. “This is to let you and every judge on the PEPT Panel know that if you get compromised, lemme reserve my thoughts.

Female Deputy Govs Pledge Support For First Lady’s Vision

Photo Credit: Leadership

Representatives of the female deputy governors in Nigeria have paid a courtesy visit to the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu at the State House, Abuja to show support for her pet project.

A statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, said they pledged their support towards lifting the lives of Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the first lady.

On behalf of the female deputy governors, Ogun State deputy governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said Nigeria’s human capacity and the future of the country is dependent on the investment made in women, youth and children.

“As a champion of women’s rights, to amplify and advocate the voices of Nigerian women, youth and children who face challenges in various sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment and politics, we want you to know that we are with you and committed to the cause,” she said.

ECOWAS Summit: Tinubu Urges Urgent Resolution Of Niger Crisis

Photo Credit: Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has called on West African leaders to take swift action in addressing the ongoing political crisis in Niger.

In his welcome address at the Second Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger on Thursday in Abuja, he stressed the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the collective commitment to finding a lasting solution.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of diplomatic negotiations and solidarity among nations in resolving the crisis.

He underlined the need for dialogue and cooperation to restore constitutional governance.

The Nigerian President warned that the political crisis in Niger posed a significant threat to regional stability.

He expressed concern over the potential repercussions for the West African region if the crisis continued unresolved.

