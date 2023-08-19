Today’s Headlines: Niger:I Will Dialogue With Bandits–Gov Bago; Makinde Declares August 20 Isese Day

Niger: I Will Dialogue With Bandits – Gov Bago

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has said his administration will dialogue with bandits.

This was as Bago said his administration had put in place a non-kinetic mechanism against bandits.

Bago disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor, however, vowed to activate military action if the non-kinetic approach fails.

According to Bago: “We are looking at two options: first, non-kinetic, as a government, we have put in machinery to start talking to the bandits.

“We have also created a ministry for nomadic, and pastoral affairs to look at the issues of Fulani herdsmen.

“You also need to understand that Niger State has the largest.

Makinde Declares August 20 Isese Day

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that every August 20 will be dedicated to the celebration of the Isese Festival while Monday 21 will also serve as a holiday for workers in the state.

A statement by the Secretary of Heads of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in the state, Mogaji Fakayode Fatunde, Araba of Ibadan, Chief Ifalere Odegbola and Aare Isese Foundation, Baale Omikunmi Egbelade respectively, quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Olanike Adeyemo, to have announced this, on Friday, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The association saluted the strong will of the governor to institute a sense of equality among religions and adherents in the state.

It, therefore, called on traditional religious believers to see the Isese Day celebration as an avenue to get closer to their creator and pray for humanity, Nigeria, the state and their different households to prosper.

Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas Storm Kano For Dep Sen President Son’s Wedding

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The ancient city of Kano was on Friday agog as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stormed the state for the wedding ceremony of Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi’s wedding.

The wedding which took place at Isyaku Rabi’u Juma’at mosque had the Vice President as the representative of the groom while the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Tajudeen Abbas stood in for the groom, Bilkisu Madaki, daughter of Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki.

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga tied the knot between Abdullahi and Bilkisu after a bride price of N500,000 was paid as dowry.

The wedding ceremony had dignitaries which include governors, lawmakers, politicians and other well-wishers in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had described the presence of Peter Obi at the wedding ceremony as signs of a united Nigeria.

Akpabio while speaking shortly after the wedding ceremony noted that the presence of so many high-profile personalities at the wedding Fatiha attested to the fact that Senator Barau Jibrin was a peaceful Man of the People.

Police Yet To Submit Abba Kyari’s Case File – PSC

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Police Service Commission has said that police authorities have yet to bring before it the case of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, for further action.

A Commissioner representing the media in the PSC board, Austin Braimoh, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent on Friday.

