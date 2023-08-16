Today’s Headlines: Niger: Why Putin called me – Mali’s military leader, Tinubu Inherited Terrible Economic Situation-Oshiomhole

Niger: Why Putin called me – Mali’s military leader

Photo credit: Vanguard

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

Support for Russia has appeared to surge in Niger since the July 26 coup, with junta supporters waving Russian flags at several rallies.

Tinubu Inherited Terrible Economic Situation – Oshiomhole

Photo credit: Leadership

Former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said the government of President Bola Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation.

Oshiomhole stated this yesterday uring an interview session with journalists shortly after meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the former APC national chairman, some of the decisions taken by the current administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu and his deputy had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime and in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while appealing to Nigerians to be patient.

Portable confirms affair with late Alaafin’s wife

Photo credit: Premium Times

Following several speculations, controversial Nigerian street singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has finally confirmed his romantic relationship with the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami.

Queen Dami was one of the runaway wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo; Lamidi Adeyemi III was in the news recently after she sought love online during a reality show.

Following the death of her husband, the queen of the revered monarch, in her quest for love, has found love in the arms of the self-acclaimed street king.

It all started in June when Portable and Queen Dami stirred up dating rumours, as they both exchanged endearing words, referring to each other as ‘king’ and ‘queen’, with a cascade of affectionate emojis, all showcased on Queen Dami’s Instagram comment section.

The 29-year-old singer, in an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast hosted by Nedu WazobiaFM, however, set the records straight.

Niger Coup: ISWAP Migrating From Sahel To Lake Chad, North West.

Photo credit: Dailytrust

A large group of ISWAP are moving out of their base in the Sahel and Niger Republic to the fringes of Lake Chad and North West, a top security source told Daily Trust on Tuesday.

According to military insiders, the terror group, moving with sophisticated weapons, are fleeing the possible ECOWAS military intervention and border closure in Niger Republic.

“The top ISWAP fighters and their foot soldiers have started moving from their base in the Sahel/Niger down to Nigeria, resettling in Kukawa, Abadam, Gaidam and Guzamala areas of the Lake Chad region.

“Also, Northwest states of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto have started experiencing exodus of ISWAP fighters from Niger Republic,”

he said.Two military sources said the situation started exacerbating after the coup leader in Niger Republic allegedly pulled out of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“This has begun to pose a serious security threat to the stabilisation of the Lake Chad region.

“We are monitoring the situations in the Lake Chad region, I can tell you that there is a massive movement of ISWAP top fighters from the Sahel region into Lake Chad. Lately, Katsina, Zamfara and Yobe state are not left out.

Photo credit: Google

