Today’s Headlines: Niger: We’re More Likely To Use Force-ECOWAS, Obasanjo Decries Worsening Insecurity

Niger: We’re More Likely To Use Force—ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said yesterday it was more likely to use military force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic, if the military junta, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, was hellbent on his three-year transition plan before returning the country to civil rule.Fielding questions on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, also dismissed insinuations that ECOWAS was acting under the influence of a foreign power.

He explained that the community’s chances of using military force to restore constitutional order in Niger were very likely.

He said: “Right from the 1960s, I have never seen a coup that has not enjoyed continuous support from the people.

“The support can be engineered; you can rent crowds; that does not imply that people are unconcerned about their future.

”The high level of youth unemployment is a factor; mismanagement of our resources is a factor, but is the military a better sort of governance of our economy? Empirical data in our region never demonstrate that. So is that the right way to go about trying to change the system?

Obasanjo Decries Worsening Insecurity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday expressed displeasure about the long-running insecurity in the country.

He said insecurity was escalating as a result of well-known dislocations.

The former President spoke in Abuja while delivering the keynote address, virtually, at the launch of a book written by former Minister of Finance, Mr. Olusegun Aganga, titled: Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa.

The book was unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Mr. Wale Edun.

How soldiers killed my aide — Senator Adeola

The lawmaker representing Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, has alleged that soldiers of the Nigerian Army were responsible for the death of his aide, Adeniyi Sanni.

The senator made this known in a statement on Monday, signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro.

It had been reported that the lawmaker lost his aide, Sanni, in the early hours of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Senator Adeola had earlier stated that information available to him on the circumstances indicated that Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around the Ojodu-Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by “security agents.”

The deceased was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through a call to his wife, who sent all the documents to his phone through a WhatsApp message.

Subsequently, the wife called a while later, and the late Sanni told him soldiers were still checking the vehicle’s documents.

That was the last she heard from her husband, and the remains of Sanni, ridden with bullets, were later discovered at the Toyota Bus Stop area of Oshodi, close to a military barrack.

Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Zamfara Governorship Election Petition

Zamfara State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Sokoto, has reserved judgement on the petition filed by the former Governor of the state Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun challenging the authenticity of the Governorship election result that brought Dauda Lawal as Governor of the state.

The three-man panel of judges led by Justice Cordelia Ogadi reserved the judgement to a later date to be communicated to the parties involved, after the respondents and council to the petitioner, Bello Matawallen Maradun, adopted their written addresses to close their arguments.

The first and second respondents Dauda Lawal, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have all made their testimonies before the Tribunal.

Lawal prayed the Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the former Governor Bello Matawalle, challenging March 18 Zamfara Governorship Election for lack of merit.

All the respondents cited a case of Oyetola versus Ademola, saying that, the petitioner failed to prove his case, and urged the tribunal to strike out the petition forthwith.

The lead counsel to the petitioner, Barrister Usman Sule, said in his submission that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had excluded the result sheet of 98,564 votes in the Maradun Local Government Area, and the elections was not concluded in some council areas of the state, but a winner was declared.

