Today’s Headlines: Niger: US VP Harris, UN Secretary-general Guteress Call Tinubu,Umahi hails Tinubu for ‘fulfilling his promise during the trying period’

US VP Harris, UN Secretary-general Guteress Call Tinubu

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong support for Nigeria’s efforts toward the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

They offered their support in separate telephone conversations with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Abuja, according to a statement by President’s spokesperson, Dele Alake on Friday. The US Vice President Harris also confirmed the conversation with the Nigeria leader in a post on Twitter on Friday.

Umahi Hails Tinubu

Sen. David Umahi has expressed his profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “fulfilling his promise during the trying period,” following his nomination as Minister.

Umahi, the Deputy Senate Majority Leader is one of the 28 ministerial nominees whose names were forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu on Thursday.

Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on Friday, the former Governor said Tinubu is solely responsible for his nomination as a minister.

Niger General Tchiani Named Head Of Transitional Government After Coup

General Abdourahamane Tchiani is the new leader of Niger following a military takeover, state television reported Friday.

The chief of the Presidential Guard has been named “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland,” a statement said, with elected President Mohamed Bazoum detained by army putschists since Wednesday morning.

Rivers Police Kill, Nab Suspected Kidnappers In Midnight Raids

The Rivers State Police Command, on Thursday, said its men raided the den of notorious kidnappers in Emuoha Local Government Area of the state.

It said one suspect was killed while another was arrested during the operation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, disclosed these at a press conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

