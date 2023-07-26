Today’s Headlines: Niger Uprising: Tinubu Meets Benin President, Threats To Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Polls Disturbing–INEC

Tinubu Meets Benin President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Talon, who arrived around 4:43pm, is visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other counterparts; Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, for a Troika+ meeting.

He will also be meeting President Tinubu for the third since he assumed office as Nigeria’s President, having met him in Paris, France, at the end of the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

The meeting comes amid news from Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, that President Bazoum, had been held hostage by elements within his Presidential Guards.

Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) Commission, had earlier in the day condemned the development in Niger, warning that the regional body, as well as the global community, would not condone coup d’etat in the sub-region.

The ongoing meeting, it was learned, might be discussing, among other things, the development in Benin Republic, as similar issues were the focus of the last Troika+ meeting in Abuja.

Threats to Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo polls disturbing – INEC

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has urged political parties to warn their supporters against violence ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at INEC election quarterly review meeting with political parties, Yakubu expressed concern about the increasing cases of pre-election violence by political parties, hence, the need to address the issue.

The INEC chairman said, “I appeal to party leaders for introspection on the conduct of your candidates and their supporters. The use of thugs during elections to harass election officials, intimidate voters and disrupt processes, sometimes resulting in the destruction of election materials or even worse must be addressed.

“Campaign in the public by parties and candidates in the three states commenced on July 14, 2023, as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections.

“Sadly, there are already disturbing reports of clashes between opposing parties with claims and counter-claims of innocence or culpability. These claims help no one. Rein in your supporters.”

Yakubu, however, said INEC would apply lessons learnt from the last general elections to improve on the forthcoming off-cycle elections.

Jaye Lo: Ignore calls for apology, Soyinka tells Davido

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has urged Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, to ignore calls demanding his apology over the controversial music video he posted on his social media platforms.

The PUNCH reported that the Davido Music Worldwide label boss and his signee, Olamilekan Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, caused a stir online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens following the release of the latter’s new record, ‘Jaye Lo.’

A 45-second clip of the new video posted Friday on Instagram by Davido has since attracted criticism. Many Muslim devotees have labelled the video offensive and are now calling for a retraction while also threatening the artists with a lawsuit.

The controversial scene featured some men depicting praying mallams seen dancing in front of a mosque instead of praying. This dancing act has since been deemed offensive by some Muslim devotees.

Despite deleting the video forty-eight hours after it was posted, some Muslims are still demanding a public apology from Davido.

Hitting the ground running: The audacity of renewed hope

It’s no longer news that President Bola Tinubu has indeed taken a few bold decisions within a few weeks of his administration in setting the tone for revolutionary change in his approach to governance. The meeting with traditional rulers to seek their support for government policies. The way the national assembly’s principal officers’ election was managed by personally meeting senators-elect and reps-elect regardless of party to seek their collaboration and sell the candidates of his party to balance the Muslim-Muslim position in the executive and ensure inclusiveness between north and south are commendable.

This will help in dousing ethnoreligious tensions that got to a high point post-election and helps unify the country in the long run. The recently announced student loan is cheery news for most people even though some are skeptical because of previous experience. Most of the appointments by the administration so far have been applauded by many as being reflective of national character, inclusive, and round pegs in round holes.

That the administration prioritised the economy and the financial health of the country by making two audacious decisions on petrol subsidy removal and harmonisation of multiple exchange rates in quick succession shows a well-prepared government that meant business. However, this urgently needed paradigm shift and steps wouldn’t come without its negative impacts on the people and enterprises, most especially the poor and vulnerable. Regardless, true leadership shows in tough times with confusion, popular discontent, and misconceptions about visionary policy.

