Today’s Headlines: Niger: Tinubu’s supporters pushing for war to cling to power — Labour Party, Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

Niger: Tinubu’s supporters pushing for war to cling to power — Labour Party

The Labour Party has accused supporters of President Bola Tinubu of angling for war w Neighbouring Niger Republic in a desperate bid to allow him to cling to power.

This, the opposition party alleged, was part of a larger plot to cause anarchy and detract the Presidential Election Petition Court from doing justice to the petitions before it.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in a statement, in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has activated a smear campaign against the Labour Party in an attempt to negatively label it.

Obiora said, “The attention of the Labour Party has been drawn to yet another desperate effort by the drowning ruling party (APC) to label it negatively in its desire to create disorder and tumultuous situations to validate its stolen mandate.

“Claiming that the Labour Party supporters are threatening the Presidential Election Petition Court PEPC, Justice is the height of the ruling party’s attempt to pass off blame their orchestrated trolling efforts.

“This most recent ploy, a photograph purportedly showing a PEPC judge and some children, is sleekly designed to distract from APC’s open intimidating remarks by their counsels directed at the PEPC Justices to the effect that there will be anarchy if the PEPC rules against their client.

Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

UYO – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday joined the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno and his predecessor Udom Emmanuel to pay last respect to the late Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang.

At the obsequies held at His Eminence Mbang Methodist Cathedral, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Eno, who led other dignitaries across the country to bid farewell to the late Prelate, described the deceased as a man of deep faith.

Governor Eno said the Late Mbang saw the ennobling ideals in other faiths, lived the aspiration of Nigeria and showed himself a great patriot who considered character and principles of those who came in contact with him, over the limiting impulses of geography.

The Governor therefore expressed the deep condolences of the government and people of the State to the family and entire Methodist community, reminiscing the life and times of the departed Prelate Emeritus with glowing tributes.

Reorganise portfolio of SDGs, CSOs tell Tinubu

Ahead of the composition of the Federal Executive Council to drive the agenda of the present administration, a coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria under the umbrella of New Nigeria United Forum, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reorganise the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to achieve set objectives.

National coordinator of the Coalition, William Odewale, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said the SDGs and those on the drivers’ seat in the agency were key to the realization of the manifestoes that the Tinubu administration has set for itself.

Giving an appraisal of the SDGs in the last eight years, Odewale declared that the head of the agency, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire could not achieve much as a result of institutional bottlenecks.

Reps ‘ll provide legal framework to boost direct foreign investments – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has assured that the parliament will prioritize legislations that will boost direct foreign investments and make Nigeria the best business destination in Africa.

Kalu gave the assurance on Friday when the Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of Hungary, Ambassador Gabor Krauss paid him a courtesy visit.

The deputy speaker also stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a robust economic agenda that will reposition Nigeria’s business climate.

He said: “Nigeria is big with regards to playing a major role in the global market and anybody who sees the opportunity now and steps in stands to benefit from the market share that is going to spring up from Nigeria.

“I say so because we will be leveraging the Africa continental trade agreement, that we are all signatories to, that will be commencing soon. Most companies around the world are seeing beyond their own continents and looking into the continent of Africa.

