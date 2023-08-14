Today’s Headlines: Niger Scraps Jail Sentence For Head Of Group Supporting Junta, Military Junta: AU Meets On Niger Coup

Coup: Niger Scraps Jail Sentence For Head Of Group Supporting Junta

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A Niamey court on Monday scrapped a nine-month jail sentence handed to Abdoulaye Seydou, head of a leading activist group that supports the ruling military, his entourage said.

Members of Niger’s presidential guard seized power in a coup late last month.

Seydou, head of the M62 group, had been behind bars for seven months in a case involving an army air strike on suspected jihadists in the south of the country.

Photo Credit: Google

Military Junta: AU Meets On Niger Coup

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The African Union said it has convened a meeting in bid to proffer a lasting solution to the long-running Niger political crisis.

The Union disclosed this in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday.

According to the statement, the Peace & Security Council of the Union met to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it.

Zamfara Gov Assures End To Banditry, Visits Bungudu Emirate

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Monday, reassured his administration’s commitment and readiness to bring an end to the menace of banditry in the State.

This is as the governor condemned in strong terms the banditry attack on Bungudu local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that bandits had attacked Bungudu town on Sunday night, which resulted in the death of one person and the kidnapping of six others.

Flood: Delta, Ogun, 17 Others May Experience Heavy Rainfall In August- NEMA

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The National Emergency Management Agency said about 56 communities in Delta, Ogun and 17 other states across the country may experience heavy rainfall this month.

The NEMA Lagos territorial coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known in a statement released on Monday while giving an update about the downpour that is likely to cause flooding in August.

He said Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo and Owena are most likely affected communities in Ondo State.

