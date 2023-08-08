Today’s Headlines: Niger Republic Severs Ties with Nigeria And Allies; Don’t Engage in War With Niger – Sheikh Bauchi Tells Tinubu

Niger Republic Severs Ties with Nigeria and Allies

The military junta in the Niger Republic has officially cut ties with Nigeria following the failure of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS’) attempts to resolve the ongoing impasse.

DailyPost understands that ECOWAS had given a seven-day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum, to avoid potential clashes with the junta.

In a bid to mediate, President Bola Tinubu sent a high-powered delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) to meet with the coup leaders, but they only managed to meet with representatives of the junta.

Consequently, Niger has ended its relationship with Togo, France (its former colonizer), and the United States, US.

Radio France International said while quoting one of the putschists on national television:

“The functions of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Republic of Niger” to France, Nigeria, Togo, and the United States are terminated.”

Don’t Engage in War With Niger – Sheikh Bauchi Tells Tinubu

As the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to the military junta in Nigeria Republic expired, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go to war with the Nigerian neighbouring country.

The popular cleric, who is the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria, also urged the National Assembly not to approve the request made by the President for any form of war with Niger Republic.

According to the elderly scholar, instead of engaging in war with the Francophone West African country, President Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders should rather engage in dialogue with the Nigerien military junta that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum going forward.

Sheikh Bauchi said this in Bauchi while interacting with journalists, adding that both Nigeria and Niger Republic have a longtime cordial relationship that needed to be strengthened more.

Nigeria Tops Global Unemployment Rating

Source: Punch paper

Nigeria tops the list of countries with the highest rate of unemployment, according to the latest statistics released by the World of Statistics.

Nigeria led with 33.3 per cent, followed by another African country, South Africa 32.9 per cent, and Iran 15.55 per cent.

The lowest rate of unemployment, according to the report, were in countries like Qatar: 0.1 per cent, Cambodia: 0.36 per cent, and Niger 0.5 per cent.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 33.30 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.10 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

Kano Man Injures Pap Seller’s Son For Refusing To Sell On Credit

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kiru LGA has remanded a man, Jaafar Lukman, in a correctional centre for allegedly injuring the son of Jamila Mai-Kosai, who refused to sell pap for him on credit.

He was also alleged to have poured away the woman’s bean cake, bean paste and pap she was selling at a junction in Kano.

The police alleged that the defendant went to the woman with the intention to buy bean cake and pap on credit, but that the woman refused to give him because he owed her some money.

