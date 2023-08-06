Today’s Headlines: Niger Republic: Nigeria not pushover, Shouldn’t Hesitate To Use Military – Reno Omokri; Niger: Be careful, don’t Weaponise Electricity – Shehu Sanki advises Tinubu

Nigeria Shouldn’t Hesitate To Use Military–Omokri

A social critic, Reno Omokri, has said Nigeria is not a pushover or should be afraid of using its military-industrial complex to advance the cause of democracy and the rule of law in Niger Republic, even as Nigerians fervently and consistently pray against war.

According to Omokri, Nigeria has a vested interest in what happens in Niger Republic, the way Russia has a vested interest in what happens in Ukraine and America in Cuba.

In a tweet, the social critic boasted that Nigeria’s defence budget is larger than every other ECOWAS state combined.

He added that Nigeria intervening to reestablish the rule of law in Niger might be better than building a wall.

Don’t Weaponise Electricity–Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu not to weaponise electricity supply against Niger Republic in handling the leadership crisis in the West African country.

According to Sani, the President should be careful not to be the new apprentice of French neo-Colonialism in the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, sub-region.

In a tweet on Sunday, the social critic is of the view that Nigeria shouldn’t be the vigilante of imperialism in West Africa.

He said that Nigeria should seize the moment and seek a new independent West Africa.

He wrote, “President Tinubu should not weaponise electricity supply to Niger Republic. Nigeria shouldn’t be the vigilante of imperialism in West Africa. The President should be careful not to be the new apprentice of French neo-Colonialism in our subregion. This is a moment we should seize for a new Independent West Africa; beginning with killing the CFA,Cedi and Naira and adopting a common West African Currency.”

Olawepo-Hashim Lauds Tinubu For Nominating Abuja Indigene As Minister

Former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, an indigene of Abuja, as minister.

In a statement from his media office in Abuja on Saturday, he said the nomination shows Tinubu is committed to national integration.

“I was an active player in the transition from military rule to democracy and served as secretary to one sub-committee of the Policy Advisory Committee. I know Abuja people have always wanted this, now it has happened. It has taken almost a quarter of a century to come.

“Those who are not from Abuja or the North Central Zone will not understand how significant this is. That is why many people have been trooping from the grassroots to congratulate the honourable gentleman,” Olawepo-Hashim said while paying Jisalo a visit at his Abuja home.

Return To Work–Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appealed to workers in the state to return to their respective duty posts on Monday (tomorrow).

The governor made this declaration in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday.

Makinde, while speaking at the broadcast monitored by DAILY POST, maintained that food security, transportation and the sectors are among the immediate areas being targeted by his government to allete the economic difficulties facing residents of the state.

DAILY POST recalls that workers and pensioners in the state have been protesting over issues bothering on their welfare since Monday.

Some of the requests by the workers include payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers, upward review of pension allowances, payment of leave bonuses, payment of gratuities to retirees who have been stagnated since 2021 and release of promotion letters for the 2021 and 2022.

He added that his government will pay the two months’ deductions owed the workers with their August salary while it will also explore further options on dialogue.

He encouraged the union leaders to return to the negotiating table to discuss any increases in salary or possible harmonisation of pension payments.

Makinde further announced that apart from the payment of the cooperatives deduction to be effected and paid with August salaries, the government will increase the number of buses made available for civil servants to commute to and from work from 9 to 12.

He added that his government will pay the health insurance premium for all pensioners under the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) scheme, adding that any pensioner who already made payment will be refunded.

