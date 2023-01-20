Today’s Headlines: Niger Priest Burnt To Death Buried Amid Tears, I ‘ve Personal Issues With Atiku – Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Niger Priest Burnt To Death Buried Amid Tears

Reverend Father Isaac Achi, the priest who was burnt to death by bandits in Niger State, has been laid to rest.

Daily Trust had reported how gunmen who invaded his residence in Kaffin Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area of the state, and could not access his apartment, set the building on fire.

His death had sparked outrage in the community, leading to the destruction of the Police Post in Kaffin Koro.

I ‘ve personal issues with Atiku, says Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has revealed that aside from the general issues which the G-5 Governors have against the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, he has a personal one against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom who spoke to reporters, on Thursday noted that politics was a game of interests and that as governor of Benue State, his interest and driving force was the safety and well being of the people of the state.

According to him, any candidate whose interest clashes with that of Benue people cannot enjoy his support nor that of the citizens and residents of the state.

Akpabio wins battle for APC Senatorial ticket at Supreme Court

Controversies over the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for the Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District was laid to rest on Friday with the confirmation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the validly nominated contestant for the position by the Supreme Court.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, upheld the September 2022 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which declared the former Akwa Ibom State Governor as validly nominated by APC as its candidate for the senatorial district.

The Court of Appeal had in a judgment delivered on Nov. 14, 2022 voided the candidacy of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs while setting aside the judgment of the lower court.

SDP deputy guber candidate dumps party, defects to APC in C/River





Deputy Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Cross River, Daniel Obo, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obo was received in his hometown by the APC Ward Chairman of Obubra Urban, Mr. Daniel Okpa, in Obubra Council.

Obo, who is also the Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Cross River Chapter, said he and his supporters defected because of the opportunities given to youths by the state Governor, Ben Ayade.

