Today’s Headlines: Niger Military Invasion: That’s Not How To Declare War — Adamu Garba Tells Tinubu; Niger: Niger: If We Don’t Do It, No One Will — Tinubu Declares As ECOWAS Orders Standby Force

Niger Military Invasion: That’s Not How To Declare War—Adamu Garba Tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has kicked against the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, declaration of war against Niger military junta.

Garba insisted that there must be approval from the National Assembly, National Security Council, and the Council of State, adding that the President must also talk to the nation justifying the need for war.

In a post on his social media platform on Thursday, the APC chieftain described the ECOWAS decision as the most strategic miscalculation for Africa in the 21st century.

He wrote, “If indeed, war is declared by ECOWAS against Niger in the name of democracy, it is going to be the most strategic miscalculation for Africa in the 21st century.

Niger: If We Don’t Do It, No One Will—Tinubu Declares As ECOWAS Orders Standby Force

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is committed to ensuring democracy returns to Niger Republic.

Tinubu stated this while delivering his closing remarks at the second ECOWAS extraordinary summit held in Abuja on Thursday.

Top on the agenda was the political impasse in the land-locked country, after the military junta defied the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

‘Illegal Possession Of Firearm: Court To Hear Emefiele, FG’s Applications On Aug 15

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till Tuesday, Aug 15th, further hearing in the applications filed by the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele seeking to stop the Federal Government from further remanding or prosecuting him on the charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunitions or on any other charge for that matter.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo ruled that the application which touched on the jurisdiction of the court was priority and would be taken alongside another application filed by the government seeking leave to appeal against the order granting bail to the suspended CBN governor.

Counsel for the suspended CBN Governor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Victor Opara had told the court that the application was “germane and superior by reason of the persistent, relentless disobedience of the DSS to a clear, direct and potent order of the court on the bail application of his client”.

Imams Fault Senate Over Non-Confirmation Of El-Rufai’s Ministerial Nomination

The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has faulted the Senate’s decision to defer the confirmation of the state’s former governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination.

The Senate had on Monday withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees over pending security checks.

A “strong petition” was raised against El-Rufai concerning security, unity and national cohesion when the former Kaduna governor appeared for screening on the floor of the Senate.

However, the Council of Imams and Ulamas, at a news conference in Kaduna yesterday, described the Senate’s decision as politics of vendetta and abuse of power against the former governor.

