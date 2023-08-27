Today’s Headlines: Niger Military Intervention: Tinubu, US President Biden To Meet; Subsidy Removal: Lawan Urges FG To Cushion Hardship

Niger Military Intervention: Tinubu, US President Biden to meet

President Bola Tinubu and his United States (US) counterpart, Mr Joe Biden, may meet to discuss military intervention in Niger Republic among the options available to the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) to restore democratic rule in that country.

This came to light yesterday after the US Special President Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, visited Tinubu in Abuja and extended Biden’s “exclusive invitation” to meet the Nigerian President on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City to advance discussions further (on the Niger crisis) in late September.

ECOWAS has been in the forefront of the regional efforts to dislodge the Niger Republic coup leaders who ousted President Bazoum last month.

Tinubu is the Chairman of ECOWAS.

Among others measures to force the coup leaders to quit, the regional body has slammed sanctions on Niger Republic while Nigeria cut off electricity supplies to the neighbouring country.

“We know there is more we can do to incentivize large-scale American investment in Nigeria and we are committed to working closely with you to achieve that, as part of efforts to strengthen the Nigerian economy and the regional economy. We appreciate your willingness to create an enabling environment for that. President Joe Biden is asking to meet with you on the sidelines of UNGA and you are the only African leader he has requested to meet. It is a mark of his high regard for your leadership,” a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted the U.S. Special Envoy as saying.

Subsidy Removal: Lawan Urges FG To Cushion Hardship

A former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the federal government to cushion the hardship people are going through in the country following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Lawan made call on Saturday during the distribution of rice and millet to the 9,000 vulnerable persons, orphans, widows, Muslims, and Christian community, in Gashua the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government can increase national poverty in the country, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and wealthy individuals to help the needy, disabled, and less privileged persons.

According to him, some people find it difficult to give their families three square meals in a day, adding that some might even spend two days without anything to cook for their families.

North To Witness Energy Transition As Marketers Partner NNPCL, Others

Northern Nigeria is set to witness energy transition and alternative energy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petroleum to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

This followed the partnership between the Arewa Oil and Gas Marketers (AROGMA) with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and some foreign investors in the gas sector.

This was disclosed by the newly elected chairman of AROGMA, Bashir Ahmad Dan-Mallam, during a press conference in Kano.

According to Dan-Mallam, plans are underway by AROGMA to invite foreign companies to invest in domestic gas utilisation value chain in the region. He explained that AROGMA, with the active support of NNPCL, is set to invite companies from Qatar, Turkey, Germany and India for establishment of gas facilities in Nigeria.

PALLIATIVE: States sing different tunes over N5bn support fund

State governments across Nigeria, at the weekend, sang different tunes on the N5 billion promised each of them by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy on the masses.

While some said they had received only N2 billion, others said they had not been paid anything.

Some claimed to have been paid in full.

Last week, while representing President Bola Tinubu at Chief Edwin Clark’s book launch, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, had re-echoed the promise: “Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But, we must certainly be there.

I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. “And, that is why palliatives are being put in place; 100 trucks of fertilizers have been sent to the states; 100 trucks of grains have been sent; and more are coming, and more buses are coming.”

In addition, the National Economic Council, NEC, approved N5 billion and five trucks of rice to each state.

