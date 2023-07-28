Today’s Headlines: Niger Military Chief Finally Declares Self As Head Of Govt, Umahi hails Tinubu for ‘fulfilling his promise during the trying period’

Niger Military Chief Finally Declares Self As Head Of Govt

Head of Niger’s presidential guard, Abdourahmane Tchiani, has named himself as head of a transitional government, two days after his unit overthrew democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Tchiani made the announcement on Friday on the state television, saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”.

Umahi Hails Tinubu

Sen. David Umahi has expressed his profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “fulfilling his promise during the trying period,” following his nomination as Minister.

Umahi, the Deputy Senate Majority Leader is one of the 28 ministerial nominees whose names were forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu on Thursday.

Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on Friday, the former Governor said Tinubu is solely responsible for his nomination as a minister.

Gombe Gov Appoints 12 New Permanent Secretaries

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has approved the appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The acting Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Abdullahi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, said the appointments were based on their suitability in terms of credentials, experience, hard work, commitment, and loyalty as well as their performance at the promotion examinations and interviews.

According to Abdullahi, the development is also in line with the present administration’s commitment to reinvigorating the civil service and the resolve to ensure that hardworking civil servants attain the peak of their careers before retirement.

Tinubu Hails Bamidele’s Dedication To Progressive Politics At 60

President Bola Tinubu on Friday hailed Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The President noted that the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central constituency rose to national prominence through “steadfastness, loyalty, commitment to progressive politics”.

In a press statement signed by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, and made available to newsmen, Tinubu described Bamidele as a “trusted ally and confidant”.

