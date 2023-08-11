Today’s Headlines: Niger: Many African presidents will be assassinated, third world war will begin – Primate Ayodele, Illegal Checkpoint; IGP Squad Arrests Police, Immigration Officers

Niger: Many African presidents will be assassinated, third world war will begin – Primate Ayodele.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that some African presidents would be assassinated.

Ayodele warned the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu, that declaring war on the Niger Republic would lead to the assassination of many African presidents.

In a statement he signed, Primate Ayodele warned that no African country would be able to survive the heat if the war against the coup plotters began.

IGP Squad Arrests Police

There was pandemonium and confusion along the Badagry-Seme Expressway, yesterday, as Police officers believed to be under the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Special Squad arrested some Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, during a raid on illegal checkpoints on the Seme-Badagry Expressway.

Vanguard gathered that the IGP squad chased and arrested some police officers and other security agents found at some of the checkpoints, believed to have been created purely to extort.

The development may not be unconnected with the recent meeting between the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi and IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and their resolve to free the axis, which serves as the Lagos-Abidjan corridor of illegal checkpoints.

Abuja Pastor charged with unlawful possession of AK-47 rifle

A Chief Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that the presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Uche Aigbe has a criminal case to answer over the prohibited firearm found in his possession.

The no-case submission made by the Pastor was dismissed by Chief Magistrate Abubakar Ismail on the ground that the objection to trial lacked merit and substance.

In a brief ruling on Thursday at Zuba, Magistrate Ismail held that from the totality of the evidence so far adduced, the defendant has been effectively linked with the charges preferred against him by the Police.

The police had charged Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu, and Olakunle Ogunleye with criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, inciting disturbance, and criminal intimidation, which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Assistant Police Commissioner, James Idachaba, had informed the court that the defendants got the firearm from Inspector Musa Audu, attached to Wuye Division, posted on guard duty at the said Church.

Court sacks Kano NNPP Rep Yerima.

The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Kano has nullified the election of Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The tribunal also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Yerima.

The petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged Yerima’s emergence, claiming he wasn’t qualified.

DAILY POST recalls that Yerima was declared the winner of the House of Representatives election for Tarauni Federal Constituency by INEC.

However, Daily Trust reports that the three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice I.P. Chima held that Yerima was not qualified because he forged his primary school certificate.

The tribunal had held that Yerima’s defence that he had a change of name in 2022 did not hold water, having been using three (Umar Mukhtar Zakari) names on his international passports since 2009, while his primary school certificate still bears Umar Mukhtar.

It also held that the said primary school, Hausawa Primary School, has disowned the certificate tendered by the sacked lawmaker.

