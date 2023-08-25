Today’s Headlines: Niger Junta Gives French Ambassador 48hrs To Leave Country, Tinubu Hails Zulum

Niger’s Junta Gives French Ambassador 48 Hours To Leave Country

The military rulers who seized control in Niamey on July 26 have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger, the country’s minister of foreign affairs said in a statement Friday.

Faced with “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours, the statement said.

The coup leaders have not been shy about their relationship with France.

Niger has accused French forces of freeing captured “terrorists” and breaching a ban on the country’s air space in an attempt to destabilise the country.

“We are witnessing a real plan of destabilisation of our country, orchestrated by French forces,” Abdramane said.

Tinubu Hails Zulum At 54

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, as he marks his 54th birthday on August 25, 2023.

While rejoicing with family, friends and associates of the beloved political leader, whose vision and selfless diligence continues to inspire, President Tinubu in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale affirmed that the Borno State Governor has redefined leadership in Nigeria.

He lauds the governor’s commitment to the welfare and security of his constituents above all considerations, driving a message of renewed hope in both the young and the old, even as he rebuilds institutions and infrastructure that were torn apart by many years of insurgency.

President Tinubu noted the courageous zeal of the young Administrative Icon in bringing comprehensive change which dates back to his tenure as an educationist, holding many positions such as: deputy dean and acting dean of the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Maiduguri; rector of Ramat Polytechnic; and later, commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement under former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, who is now the nation’s Vice President.

Southern Kaduna cries of marginalization, seeks ministerial appointment

The people of Southern Kaduna have again, alleged to be marginalized in state and federal appointments, appealing that the next ministerial appointment from Kaduna State should be from the zone.

They said at a press conference in Kaduna that over the last eight years, the Southern Kaduna region has experienced severe marginalization, both in political and religious spheres, particularly since the rise of the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

The Southern Kaduna people under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Renewed Hope Movement of Nigeria, decried “the ongoing marginalization faced by the Southern region within the governance of Kaduna State.”

Yusuf Kanhu, National Coordinator of the Movement, said “since the establishment of Kaduna State in 1967, 1976, and 1987, it has served as a home to diverse individuals and communities. It is a melting pot of cultures and ideologies, a symbol of unity and progress.Unfortunately, in recent times, we have witnessed a troubling divergence from these values.”

According to him, ” in the past, Christians and Muslims in Kaduna coexisted harmoniously. They celebrated each other’s festivals, shared meals, and stood united. Unfortunately, in the present day, as we advance into the twenty-first century, we find ourselves grappling with a disheartening decline in unity and equitable political representation.”

Gov Adeleke To African Leaders: Allow Free, Fair Polls For Democratic Survival

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor has warned that democracy can only survive in Africa when leaders allow free and fair elections and elected leaders serve the interest of the citizenry.

According to a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the State Governor, Adeleke made the assertion at a three-day executive retreat organised by the African office of the United Nations Development Programme ongoing at Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Speaking as part of 16 state governors who attended the retreat, Governor Adeleke attributed challenges facing democracy in Africa to the refusal of elected officials to deploy state power in service of the people and a follow up trend of resisting free and fair electoral process.

