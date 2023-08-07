Today’s Headlines: Niger: Italy seeks extension of ECOWAS’ deadline; Gunmen kidnap monarch, wife in Nasarawa

Niger: Italy seeks extension of ECOWAS’ deadline

Source: Punch paper

Niger temporarily closed its airspace on Sunday amid fears of military intervention from the West African regional group. The decision was a result of coup leaders’ refusal to release President Mohammed Bazoum, who is currently detained. Before this, supporters of the junta gathered in Niamey to express their approval of resisting external demands to step down by the given deadline after seizing power on July 26th.

BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap monarch, wife in Nasarawa

Source: Punch paper

On Sunday night, heavily armed men, suspected to be kidnappers, abducted HRH Jibril Mamman Waziri, the King of Gurku community in Nasarawa State, along with his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Waziri. The incident occurred in the palace, situated near mountains in the Karu Local Government Area.

The gunmen then took the First-Class Royal father and his wife to an undisclosed location. According to a resident who preferred to remain anonymous, the abduction took place around 10 pm, when most other residents had already retired to their homes for the night.

Enugu to ban unauthorised use of tinted-glass vehicles September

Source: Punch paper

On Monday, the Enugu State government announced a prohibition on the use of unauthorized vehicles with tinted glasses in the state. The ban will be enforced starting from September 4, 2023, and is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration’s dedicated efforts to combat the activities of kidnappers and other criminals in the region.

The ban was officially communicated in a public service announcement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia.

Investigators scour wreckage after deadly Pakistan train crash – Punch papers

Source: Punch paper

On Monday, investigators carefully examined the debris from a train derailment that occurred over the weekend, resulting in the tragic death of at least 34 individuals.

This incident marks another deadly crash on Pakistan’s outdated railway network. The Hazara Express, carrying over 1,000 passengers, derailed in a flat, rural area of Sindh province near Nawabshah, approximately 250 kilometers (160 miles) away from Karachi, the southern port city.

The train was en route to Havelian in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a 33-hour journey when the disaster occurred around lunchtime near Sarhari.

Qualityupdates (

)