Today’s Headlines: Niger: \If we don’t do it, no one will – Tinubu declares as ECOWAS orders standby force, Navy Embraces AI To Enhance Operations

If we don’t do it, no one will – Tinubu declares

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is committed to ensuring democracy returns to the Niger Republic.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Tinubu stated this while delivering his closing remarks at the second ECOWAS extraordinary summit held in Abuja on Thursday. Top on the agenda was the political impasse in the land-locked country after the military junta defied the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum. After the deliberations, the bloc resolved to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“We have exhibited great membership, dedication, and patriotism and have recognized the danger facing our dear neighbor, Niger,” Tinubu, who is the ECOWAS chairperson, said. “All is not lost yet. The outcome of this summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and unity. We have reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Niger and the progress of the entire ECOWAS community.

Navy Embraces AI To Enhance tions

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has stressed the need to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to enhance the maintenance of NN platforms and other operational activities.

Source: Leadership

The CNS stated this during the presentation of a paper by NN participants of National Defence College (NDC) Course 31, titled “Artificial Intelligence and Ship Maintenance: Strategic Options for the Nigerian Navy by 2035”. In a statement by the director of Information, Naval Headquarters Cdre Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Ogalla stated that the use of AI is significantly transforming the maritime industry and the NN is embracing it to improve the availability of ships towards enhancing operational effectiveness.

He also noted that ships were increasingly becoming sophisticated with advancements in technology and the incorporation of AI and other emerging technologies in their construction. “The NN must continue to adopt and integrate these technologies to maintain a competitive edge during operations,” he said.

Afenifere knocks Tinubu over a jumbo cabinet

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Thursday, criticized President Bola Tinubu’s bid to appoint 48 ministers, saying it was insensitive in the face of the economic difficulty the country is faced with.

Source: Punch papers

Afenifere stated this in a communique issued at the end of a meeting held in Ogun State in the house of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. In the communique made available to The PUNCH by the group’s Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebisen, Afenifere described Tinubu’s long ministerial list as irresponsible and “most bizarre.”

The communique read, “Afenifere condemns as most unconscionable that a government pleading for understanding and sacrifices from the people in the aftermath of a sudden and harsh removal of petrol subsidy and other cowboy economic policies, would present such unprecedented humongous list of 48 ministers and other such appointments for political appeasement in search of legitimacy.

Delta plans teachers’ recruitment to rural primary schools

To curb rural/urban migration of teachers in the rural areas, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, has tasked Chairmen of Local Government councils to recruit teachers to communities where their services are required.

Source: Punch papers

Onyeme gave the charge when members of the Ossissa Traditional Council of Chiefs, paid him a congratulatory visit at his office, Government House, Asaba. The Deputy governor stated that the call had become necessary following the observation that rural-urban drift had impacted negatively on primary schools in the state.

He decried a situation where primary schools in urban centers were overstaffed, while those in rural areas suffered greatly due to rural/urban migration. “The employment of teachers in primary schools in the state will be given attention in this administration, but we must ensure that teachers are recruited from the communities where they come from and they should be ready to stay in the place where they are posted to.

