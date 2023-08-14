Today’s Headlines: Niger Generals Vow To Prosecute Bazoum For ‘High Treason, Labourers kill Pastor in Ondo

Niger Generals Vow To Prosecute Bazoum For ‘High Treason

Niger’s military regime vowed late Sunday to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and slammed West African leaders for imposing sanctions on the country.

Source: Channel Television

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger in response to the coup and has not ruled out using force against the army officers who toppled the democratically elected Bazoum on July 26. The West African bloc has approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger as soon as possible but remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Niger’s military leaders said they would prosecute Bazoum “for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger”, according to a statement read out by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane on national television. Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official Niamey residence since the coup, with international concern mounting over his conditions in detention.

Labourers kill Pastor in Ondo

A laborer, Muhammed Musa, has said that he killed a Pastor, Dada Itopa, on his farm in Ipele in the Owo council area of Ondo state, because an herbalist demanded a fresh head from him. Musa who was apprehended by police detectives in the state, hacked the pastor to death with a cutlass.

Source: Vanguard

He equally injured the victim’s wife, Bose Dada, after they engaged the service and one other laborer now at large to clear his farm. The suspect and the other laborer reportedly turned against the couple after the concluded negotiation on the work to be done on the farm.

Vanguard gathered that the 45-year-old victim hired the laborers from Kogi state, and they agreed to clear the weeds on the pastor’s farm for N11,000. But, the unexpected reportedly happened when Musa pleaded with the pastor to give his cutlass to them to do the clearing because it was sharper than theirs.

Tinubu govt desperately dragging Nigeria into war – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of desperately dragging Nigeria into war for ulterior motives.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesman, said the projected war with the Niger Republic was heightening the tension in Nigeria. A statement by Ologunagba said the APC was trying to plunge Nigeria into a state of war by dragging “our military into a needless conflict with the Niger Republic.”

According to him: “The PDP observes that the insistence by the APC administration to draft Nigerian soldiers into the Niger Republic in defiance to the disapproval by the National Assembly and Nigerians across the board validates apprehensions in the public domain of ulterior motives by the Tinubu-led APC to import crisis and destabilize our nation for political reasons.

Impeachment Allegation: Edo PDP Chides Shaibu

Leaders of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have scolded the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, for approaching the court over allegations that the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is about to impeach him without exhausting dispute resolution mechanisms of the party.

Source: Leadership

The leaders, who met yesterday in Igueben local government area were drawn from Edo Central senatorial district of the state.

The chieftains of the PDP in attendance at the meeting include the chairman, of Edo State PDP, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi; former chairman, of PDP Board of Trustee (BOT), Chief Tom Ikimi, the senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District in the 9th Assembly, Senator Clifford Odia; former House of Representative member representing Esan South East/Esan North East Federal Constituency, Sergius Ogun and former House of Representative member representing Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituency, Hon. Joe Edionwele, among others.

Bash760 (

)