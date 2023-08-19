Today’s Headlines: Niger: Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health, Tinubu Cautions Junta; Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas Storm Kano

Niger: Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health, Tinubu Cautions Junta

President Bola Tinubu has warned of impending “grave consequences” should the military rulers of Niger Republic allow deposed President Mohamed Bazoum’s health to deteriorate while under house arrest.

Bazoum, alongside his family members, has been under house arrest since July 26, after the presidential guards overthrew his government.

A European Union (EU) official, Charles Michel, disclosed this after a call from president Tinubu on Friday.

The French Agency reported that during a call to the EU official, Tinubu who chairs ECOWAS, which is opposed to the Niger coup, said, “President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the poor country.

The closure of the border between Niger and Benin has halted food imports through the port of Cotonou.

Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas Storm Kano

The ancient city of Kano was on Friday agog as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stormed the state for the wedding ceremony of Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi’s wedding.

The wedding which took place at Isyaku Rabi’u Juma’at mosque had the Vice President as the representative of the groom while the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Tajudeen Abbas stood in for the groom, Bilkisu Madaki, daughter of Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki.

Banks Lose N9.5bn To E-fraud In 2023

The banking industry has so far lost N9.5 billion to electronic fraud in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum, NeFF, has called for new measures and increased collaboration to curb the rising trend in electronic fraud.

Consequently, the forum, chaired by the Central Bank of Nigeria, at its third-quarter general meeting held in Lagos yesterday focussed on, “New Strategies for Combating e-Fraud in a Cashless Environment”.

Osun govt set for teachers recruitment

Osun State government has announced that it is set to recruit teachers into public schools.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole during a press conference in Osogbo on Friday.

The state government also called on the 1,509 teachers recruited by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration but were suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke to reapply.

While assuring the people of the State of recruiting qualified teachers into the teaching profession at all levels of education in the State, the Commissioner explained that the process of recruitment would not be taken with levity.

He insisted that only qualified applicants would be recruited.

He also expressed his concern over the drastic change in the education standard of Osun, stating that the administration was working towards repositioning it.

