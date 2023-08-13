Today’s Headlines: Niger: DHQ directs service chiefs to compile war items; Oyo: Dissolution of APC

Niger: DHQ directs service chiefs to compile war items, ECOWAS lawmakers divided

In compliance with the directives of the Economic Community of West African States, the Defence Headquarters has commenced build-up preparations for the possible mobilisation of troops and equipment for a possible confrontation with the junta in Niger Republic, findings by Sunday PUNCH have shown.

However, the ECOWAS Parliament is divided over the use of military might to force the junta, which overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, out of power and to reinstate the Nigerien President.

The Nigerian military high command, it was gathered, had directed the service chiefs to compile and submit war requirements such as the number of personnel, equipment, logistics and financial costs to the Chief of Defence Staff.

One of our correspondents gathered on Friday that this was the preliminary stage in the planning process of amassing human and material resources required for the planned military intervention in Niger.

A leaked memo indicated that about two battalions would be required to prosecute the war against the junta in Niger Republic.

A battalion is a military unit typically consisting of 300 to 1,000 soldiers commanded by a lieutenant colonel, and subdivided into a number of companies (usually each commanded by a major or a captain).

Oyo: Dissolution of APC Exco can’t happen, Chairman says

The Oyo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Isaac Omodewu, says the call for the dissolution of the state executive committee is a mere wishful thinking by some political players.

Omodewu, in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan, was reacting to a comment allegedly credited to a former federal lawmaker, Senator Ayoade Adeseun, during the weekend.

Adeseun had said there were plans to replace the current executive committee of APC in Oyo State with an Interim committee

The move, he had said, would serve as a prelude to the repositioning of the APC in the state.

Omodewu said it was regrettable that Adeseun threw caution to the wind while making the comments.

He pointed out that the former federal lawmaker was not an APC member at the moment as he worked assiduously for his party (Accord Party) during the recently-concluded general elections.

Ban single-use plastics to reduce pollution, GAIA tells govt

The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, an international network working towards a waste-free world without incineration, has called on the Nigerian government to ban single-use plastics in order to effectively reduce the rise in plastic pollution.

It made the call in Abuja during the INC-2 stakeholders engagement workshop that involved the Federal Ministry of Environment and operators in the sector.

INC is the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution under the United Nations Environment Programme. Its focus is to help manage the full life cycle of plastics, including their production, design and disposal.

Speaking at the workshop, which had the theme, ‘Nigeria plastic treaty post INC-2 Debriefing,’ the GAIA Clean Energy Campaigner for Nigeria, Weyinmi Okotie, said, “We are calling on the government to enforce an immediate ban on single-use plastics.

Oyo police arrest grandfather for selling day-old grandchild for N700,000

A grandfather identified as Monday Chukwuka has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly selling his one-day-old grandchild for N700,000.

The Command, in a statement signed by the State Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, made available to The Punch on Saturday, said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in the Ibafo area of Ogun State following credible intelligence.

The Command explained that the suspect, who is the biological father of a young girl who gave birth to the child that was sold, had confessed to his crime.

The grandfather was said to have taken the baby from his daughter after she had delivered the child, under the pretense of handing the child over to someone who would look after her.

The command added that a bundle of new birth certificates and some equipment being used for baby deliveries were recovered from the factory, adding that the suspects, as of the time of arrest, were unable to give any satisfactory explanation about the parentage of the babies recovered from the factory.

