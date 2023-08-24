Today’s Headlines: Niger Crisis: Tinubu Meets With Muslim Clerics; Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.1%

Tinubu Meets With Muslim Clerics

Photo Credit:ThisDaylives

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama) led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the State House, Abuja.

The purpose of the Ulamas’ meeting with President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government, was to brief him on the outcome of their visit to Niger Republic over the political situation in the country.

The group of Islamic clerics had offered to interface with the coup leaders in Niger Republic on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), got the approval and actually interacted with the General Abdourahamane Tchiani-led junta in Niger Republic.

The Ulamas, who are opposed to war with the Nigerien military, as threatened by ECOWAS, said that apart from the dire consequences of armed conflict, they were enjoined by their religious faith and the Quran to seek mediation first in cases like this before resorting to war.

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.1%

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Nigeria’s unemployment has plummeted from 33.3 per cent in 2020 to 4.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, and 5.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the 2020 statistics and the current one were calculated using different methodologies, after a two-year interruption.

The country’s unemployment figure which is an outcome of the labour force survey (LFS) conducted in Nigeria, is coming two years after the last official data of 33.3 per cent for the fourth quarter of 2020 which was released in March 2021.

NBS said on its website, “The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has enhanced its methodology of collecting labour market data through the Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) in line with International Labour Organisation (ILO) guidelines.

“The results presented in this report are for the reference periods of Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.”

Photo Credit:Google

Abuja building collapse: Wike orders arrest of landlord

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate arrest of the landlord of the two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos Crescent located in Garki 2 of Abuja.

The landlord is said to be on the run.

Wike gave the order some minutes ago, when he visited the scene of the incident.

He said: “While applauding the ongoing rescue efforts it’s unfortunate that we woke this morning to the very disturbing news of this building collapse.

“It is not what we contemplated. Let me thank the agencies particularly NEMA and FEMA that has supported us to rescue not less than 32 lives. Its unfortunate that we lost two lives.

I will appeal to the Permanent Secretary to make sure that funds are raised to pay the hospital bills of those who were rescued so that we don’t lose any more person, and this should be done immediately.

Kano Govt Approves N854m For Mass Wedding

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N854 million for the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative.

It also approved N700m for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made this known on Thursday his verified X page, formerly known as Twitter.

As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality; The Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of Seven Hundred Million Naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK),” the governor said.

It released funds for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative and the constitution of a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service.

