Today’s Headlines: Niger Crisis: No Option Off The Table Including Force, Says Tinubu, Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP Rep member

No Option Off The Table Including Force – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Channels Television

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said no option is off the table including the use of force as the last resort in resolving the Niger Republic crisis.

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) made the comment in his closing remarks at the bloc’s summit in Abuja.

Photo Credit: Google

Tribunal Sacks NNPP Rep Member

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The National and State House of Assembly Election petition tribunal has on Thursday sacked the member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Umar Mukhtar Yerima, under the New Nigeria Peoples Party over certificate forgery.

The Tribunal presided over by a three man panel led by Justice I. P. Chima declared the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Hafizu Kawu as the duly elected and winner of the February 25th election.

Recalled that Kawu had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the victory of Yerima at the polls.

South-East Govs Meet In Enugu

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Governors of the five South-East states met Thursday at the Government House, Enugu, Enugu State.

The governors, who constitute the regional South-East Governors’ Forum, are Alex Otti (Abia), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Dr Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo).

Today’s meeting marks the first to be held among the five governors since the inauguration of new governors into office on May 29, 2023.

Abuja Pastor, Aigbe Charged With Unlawful Possession Of AK-47 Rifle

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

A Chief Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja has ruled that the Presiding Pastor of the House On The Rock Church, Uche Aigbe has a criminal case to answer in the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms found in his possession.

The no-case submission made by the Pastor was dismissed by Chief Magistrate Abubakar Ismail on the ground that the objection to trial lacked merit and substance.

In a brief ruling on Thursday at Zuba, Magistrate Ismail held that from the totality of the evidence so far adduced, the defendant has been effectively linked with the charges preferred against him by the Police.

Gisting (

)