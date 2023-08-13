Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup:What ECOWAS Leaders Should Do – Peter Obi, Soyinka Decries Imprisonment Of Bala

Niger Coup: What ECOWAS leaders should do – Peter Obi

Dr Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, has urged leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prioritise discussion and diplomacy in their efforts to restore democracy in the Niger Republic.

He stated this in a series of tweets posted and signed on his verified X page.

The statement reads, “Recent developments in the neighbouring Niger Republic have become the subject of international attention. For Nigeria, this development is a matter of dire and urgent national interest and security.

“Inevitably, Niger is a hot-button issue for ECOWAS as well as various international interlocutors. Regardless of the positions taken by various parties that have direct or tangential interests in Niger, primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“A total diplomatic resolution must take into consideration the realpolitik of the West African sub-region.

Soyinka decries imprisonment of Bala

Nobel laureate Prof Wile Soyinka has decried the continued imprisonment of a humanist Mubarak Bala who has been in prison in Abuja in the past three years. He said Nigerians should interrogate how religious practices affect the rights and freedoms of the people.

Soyinka spoke in Ikeja, Lagos at the launch of “A Prison Letter to a President,” an open epistle that Mubarak Bala, a humanist, wrote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bala is currently serving a 24-year-jail sentence for dumping Islam for atheism.

The event was organized by the CEO of Quida Books, Lola Shoneyin.

Soyinka who blamed these unjust actions on the quest for power and dominance said: “So the major thing I want to say is this: to insist that It’s time we had a real indaba, a real conference, a heart-to-heart continuing discourse on religion and society in this country.

Buhari, Bago, Alli, others greet APC chieftain, Adeoye, at 50

Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) and Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo Central) have extolled the virtues of the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Alhaji Idris Adeoye as he clocks 50.

Adeoye, a renowned engineer, philanthropist, outstanding professional, and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State

Prominent Nigerians including House of Representatives members, associates, friends, family members and politicians from different political divides were among those who attended the programme held in Ibadan at the weekend

Among the serving lawmakers present were Rep. Olamijuwon Alao-Akala(APC-Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire), Rep. Akin Alabi(APC-Egbeda/Ona-Ara), Rep Tajudeen Kareem (ATISBO/Saki East/Saki West), Wasiu Akimoyede (Akinyele/Lagelu) and Olaide Mohammed(Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope).

Also present are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, former Chairman of National Lottery Commission, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, former Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Chief Isaac Omodewu, the State APC Chairman

Others are Mrs Kemi Alao-Akala, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, former Head of Service in Oyo State, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Mr Yinka Afonja, Mr Bayo Ajisafe and hosts of others.

Oyebanji suspends Commissioner for Chieftaincy

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has approved a two-week suspension of the newly inaugurated Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Mr Olaiya Atibioke.

This came barely four days after Atibioke was sworn in alongside 18 Commissioners and 14 Special Advisers by the governor.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said the suspension takes immediate effect.

The suspension follows Mr. Atibioke’s unauthorised departure from the venue of the three-day retreat for the new commissioners, Special Advisers, and Permanent Secretaries held at Bishop Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Saturday.

