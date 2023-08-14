Today’s Headlines: Niger coup: Tinubu lacks exposure in int’l diplomacy—Sule Lamido , OBJ Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

Niger coup: Tinubu lacks exposure in int’l diplomacy — Ex-minister

Former foreign affairs minister, Alhaji Sule Lamido has said President Bola Tinubu’s inadequate exposure in international diplomacy made the latter to found himself walking on a very tightrope following the crisis between ECOWAS and Niger Republic.

The former foreign affairs minister, in a statement posted on his Facebook timeline, said; “I thought President Tinubu would have from the onset looked into the chemistry of the cocktail called ECOWAS before taking weighty decision on any issue that affects the region and its consequences on any issue that affects the region and its consequences on his country”.

Alhaji Sule Lamido explained that “In the last couple of days, two brotherly and sisterly countries were almost on the brink of war neither of which any of them could fathom or justify”.

OBJ Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over the pervasive corruption in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He, however, called for an urgent need for Christians to engage in politics to drive positive change.

The former president made the call while delivering a speech during the 57th Annual Convention and 67th Anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the church for successfully hosting the convention and urged Christians to stand out as beacons of righteousness in the realm of politics. He lamented that while politics should not inherently be corrupt, it is the actions of those who partake in politics that taint its image.

Apapa Inaugurates Lagos LP’s New Exco

Lamidi Apapa-led factional National Working Committee of the Labour Party on Saturday officially inaugurated the party’s 24-man caretaker State Working Committee for Lagos State.

The Agency of Nigeria recalls that the crisis rocking the Labour Party has worsened in Lagos State with the emergence of a factional chairman, Prince Olumide Adesoyin recently.

Apapa-led faction disowned the Mrs Dayo Ekong-led Executive Committee, which led the party into the 2023 general elections, constituted by Mr Julius Abure-led NWC.

Inaugurating Adesoyin-led LP State Working Committee in Lagos, Apapa, Acting National Chairman in the company of other NWC members said that the LP remained a creation of the law and no one was above the law.

Niger Coup Leader Seeks Dialogue With ECOWAS

The leader of the Niger junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has said the military was ready for dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He made this known during a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria. Tchiani was quoted to have said doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the impasse. Islamic scholars led by the chairman of the Izala sect in Nigeria – Jam’atul Izalatu Bidia Waikamatu Sunnah (JIBWIS) – Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, met with the junta in Niger’s capital Niamey on Saturday.

In a statement Lau issued after the meeting, he said his delegation and the coup leader deliberated on several issues, including ECOWAS’ demand for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum. Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, said: “Yes, for sure. That was exactly what the leader of our country told them, he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

