Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock; Oil theft: Troops Destroy Illegal Refinery In Delta

Niger Coup: Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama) led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that a group of Islamic leaders had recently offered to interface with the coup leaders in Niger Republic on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and they got the approval from President Tinubu.

They were in Niger to interact with the junta’s head, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Islamic clerics had advised against the use of military force by ECOWAS.

President Tinubu is the Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government and it’s expected that the Islamic leaders will brief the President on the outcome of their interactions with the military junta as well as their colleagues in Niger Republic as regards the political crisis

The ECOWAS had taken steps to show its disapproval of the military take over of power in Niger by imposing a series of sanctions and an ultimatum, which the body threatened could lead to an armed response.

ECOWAS has insisted that the military junta should reinstate the democratically-elected President.

Oil theft: Troops destroy illegal refinery in Delta

Troops of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have destroyed an illegal refinery site in operations conducted in Ogbokoko and Atu, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, who stated this in a statement on Thursday, said the development followed actionable intelligence made available to the troops.

The statement revealed that the operation took place on Wednesday as part of the ongoing war against oil theft in the South-South.

Approximately eight active ovens that were being used to illegally refine stolen crude oil were reportedly destroyed by the troops during the operation, according to Onyema.

He said not less than 14 storage reservoirs containing 200,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were also destroyed.

Two fatally injured, 37 rescued as Abuja plaza collapses

A two-storey plaza located at Lagos street, Garki Village in the Garki District of the nation’s capital, Abuja has collapsed.

Vanguard gathered that the building collapsed late Wednesday night amid heavy downpour.

So far, 37 people have been rescued, with two of them “fatally injured” injured, emergency officials said.

They said rescue operations had been slow over the night as there was no immediate access to an excavator and rescue efforts were purely manual.

Confirming the development, Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss said 37 persons had so far been rescued at the scene of the collapsed structure.

He said the victims have been evacuated to various medical facilities in Abuja.

“Thirty Seven persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to hospital, others reportedly still trapped. Rescue team and others are on ground. Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain”. They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble”, he added.

Egbetokun: Police have taken steps to rid highways of criminal elements

Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), says the force has taken steps to check insecurity on highways, particularly the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Egbetokun spoke on Wednesday at the Lagos police command in Ikeja where he inaugurated some projects, including the complainants’ response unit (CRU).

The unit will allow the publicto make complaints and seek redress as individuals and groups against police misconduct and human rights abuses.

He said the police have taken different measures to ensure that crime is reduced to the barest minimum across the country.

