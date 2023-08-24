Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock, IPOB Attacks Army Base In Imo

Niger Coup: Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama) led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that a group of Islamic leaders had recently offered to interface with the coup leaders in Niger Republic on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and they got the approval from President Tinubu.

They were in Niger to interact with the junta’s head, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Islamic clerics had advised against the use of military force by ECOWAS.

President Tinubu is the Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government and it’s expected that the Islamic leaders will brief the President on the outcome of their interactions with the military junta as well as their colleagues in Niger Republic as regards the political crisis

The ECOWAS had taken steps to show its disapproval of the military take over of power in Niger by imposing a series of sanctions and an ultimatum, which the body threatened could lead to an armed response.

ECOWAS has insisted that the military junta should reinstate the democratically-elected President.

IPOB Attacks Army Base In Imo

Men of the Nigerian Army have reportedly foiled an attack on the Forward ting Base by the Indigenous People of Biafra fighters in Imo State.

The Army said the IPOB fighters who attempted the attack on its base were met with stiff resistance by the personnel on the ground.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said that in the fierce gun battle that ensued on August 20, the troops killed one of the fighters and arrested two.

Kwara Assembly confirms 18 commissioner nominees

The Kwara state House of Assembly has confirmed all the 18 Commissioner nominees including nine women presented to the Assembly by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The list of the names of 18 Commissioner nominees consisting of five names who served during the governor’s first tenure was forwarded to the Assembly for screening last week Monday, August 14, 2023.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Salihu-Danladi who announced the clearance at the plenary on Tuesday said that all the 18 nominees including the one nominee member for the Kwara state Civil Service Commission were cleared by the Assembly.

“Sequel to the screening of 18 Nominees as Commissioners in the Kwara State Executive Council and one (1) Commissioner II Nominee for the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, all the nominees stated hereunder were considered and confirmed by the House at the Committee of Whole,” the Speaker said.

Oil theft: Troops destroy illegal refinery in Delta

Troops of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have destroyed an illegal refinery site in operations conducted in Ogbokoko and Atu, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, who stated this in a statement on Thursday, said the development followed actionable intelligence made available to the troops.

The statement revealed that the operation took place on Wednesday as part of the ongoing war against oil theft in the South-South.

Approximately eight active ovens that were being used to illegally refine stolen crude oil were reportedly destroyed by the troops during the operation, according to Onyema.

He said not less than 14 storage reservoirs containing 200,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were also destroyed.

