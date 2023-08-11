Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: Pull Nigeria Out Of ECOWAS Instead Of Allowing U.S., France Push You To Unnecessary War- Orji Kalu Tells Tinubu, US Backs ECOWAS Decision On Niger

Niger Coup: Pull Nigeria Out Of ECOWAS Instead Of Allowing U.S., France Push You To Unnecessary War, Orji Kalu Tells Tinubu

The former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw Nigeria’s membership from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) instead of allowing the US and France to push him to what he described as unnecessary military action against the junta in the Niger Republic.

Senator Kalu said this on Thursday while reacting to ECOWAS’ declaration of the deployment of a standby force against the junta after the bloc’s emergency summit held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Senator Kalu in an interview he posted on his Facebook page, said the US and France want Nigeria to go to war with the Niger Republic military leaders. He, however, advised President Tinubu to disregard the wish of the Western countries.

US backs ECOWAS decision on Niger

The United States has backed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of democracy in Niger Republic.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in a statement, said the United States was pleased with the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Democracy is the best foundation for development, social cohesion, and stability in Niger. We stand with the Nigerien people in working toward these goals.

