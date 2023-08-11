Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: Pull Nigeria Out of ECOWAS Instead Of Allowing U.S. France Push You To Unnecessary War — Orji Kalu; Niger Republic: Peller Lauds Sanusi Lamido’s Effort In Bridging Nations For Peace

Pull Nigeria Out of ECOWAS Instead of Allowing U.S, France Push you to Unnecessary War—Orji Kalu

The former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw Nigeria’s membership from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) instead of allowing the US and France to push him to what he described as unnecessary military action against the junta in the Niger Republic.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Senator Kalu said this on Thursday while reacting to ECOWAS’ declaration of the deployment of a standby force against the junta after the bloc’s emergency summit held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Senator Kalu in an interview he posted on his Facebook page, said the US and France want Nigeria to go to war with the Niger Republic military leaders.

He, however, advised President Tinubu to disregard the wish of the Western countries. According to the former Senate Minority Whip, going to war is not the right course of action for ECOWAS and Nigeria in particular.

Peller Lauds Sanusi Lamido’s Effort In Bridging Nations For Peace

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Hon (Dr.) Shina Abiola Peller has commended the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, for taking courageous action in bridging nations for peace amidst the turmoil in Niger Republic.

Source: Independent Nigeria

Hon Peller made the commendation in a statement shared on his verified social media platforms and with the media on Friday, where he described Sanusi Lamido as an inspiring and courageous leader who strives to make a difference beyond borders in ensuring that democracy is restored to the Niger Republic peacefully.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, meaning the promoter of peace, stressed that leadership is about taking responsibility, making a positive impact during a trying period, and not just about holding positions in government. He, therefore, charged others to take a cue from the exemplary leadership action of the former Central Bank governor in making selfless and courageous efforts geared towards making a difference in African countries and the world at large.

Niger Coup: ECOWAS Vows To Hold Russia Responsible If Wagner Violates Human Rights

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold Russia to account if the Wagner Group, a private military contractor of the Eastern European nation, violates human rights in the wake of the Niger coup, an official of the West African bloc has said.

Source: Channel Television

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Friday, noted that another West African nation had a separate arrangement with the security outfit.

“The Wagner Group is in Mali today. The Malian government says this is an agreement between them and the Russian Federation,” Musah said. “We want to take them by their word, which means any sort of action that infringes on human rights or yeah, or devastation in our region by these private military contractors, we are going to hold the other countries of our region responsible for that.”

Your days are numbered, defense chief warns IPOB, others

The military high command has said with the support it now enjoys from the citizens, the days of criminal elements in the country are numbered.

Source: Punch papers

The Defence Headquarters noted that with the development, it is either the criminal elements surrender or get killed. The Director, Defence Media tions, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba disclosed this in a statement on Friday. It partly read, “The uncommon cooperation, collaboration, and support received from citizens across the country are greatly assisting our operations to yield expected results. Nigerians are speaking up, and the military is doing something about it.

“Given the active participation of citizens in exposing the activities of these evil elements. Their days are surely numbered to either surrender now or exit this world. The military would sustain the momentum. Therefore if you know something, say something and the military will do something.” He added that in the last few weeks, troops killed 38 terrorists and arrested 175 gunmen.

