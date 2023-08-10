Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: President Tinubu Said No Option Off The Table Including Force- Tinubu; Court Sacks Kano NNPP Rep Yerima

Niger Coup: President Tinubu Said No Option Off The Table Including Force

Photo Credit: Channels Television

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said no option is off the table in resolving the Niger Republic crisis.

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) made the comment in his closing remarks at the bloc’s summit in Abuja.

Photo Credit: Google

Court Sacks Kano NNPP Rep Yerima

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Kano has nullified the election of Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The tribunal also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Yerima.

The petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged Yerima’s emergence, claiming he wasn’t qualified.

Tinubu’s Full Speech At 2nd ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit On Niger Crisis

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Let me commence by welcoming you all to the Second (2nd) Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger, within the space of ten days. Your presence here, despite the short notice, demonstrates the unwavering dedication of our esteemed community to finding a lasting solution to the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

Today, we gather with a profound sense of urgency and firm determination, building upon the commitments made during our first Extraordinary Summit, on the grave political crisis befalling our sister nation. During that initial meeting, we voiced our solidarity with the people of Niger and their democratically elected President, H.E Mohamed Bazoum, by condemning the military take over and the unjust detention of their democratically elected President.

Regional Task Force Will Tackle Cross Border Crime- Gov Adeleke

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, called for the establishment of a regional security taskforce to tackle increasing cross-border criminality in the South-West region.

The Governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this while receiving the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Valentine Okoro in his office.

PMedia (

)