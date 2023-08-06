Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup Plotters Seek Intervention Of Russian Mercenary, Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja For Stakeholders’ Meeting

Niger Coup Plotters Seek Intervention Of Russian Mercenary

Photo credit: daily trust

Niger’s military rulers have asked for help from the Russian mercenary group, Wagner as the deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the release of the country’s detained president draws near.

ECOWAS had given the coup plotters a seven-day ultimatum last Sunday to release the president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc.

Al Jazeera reports that the request came during a visit by a coup leader – General Salifou Mody – to neighbouring Mali, where he made contact with someone from Wagner, Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, told The Associated Press.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

Photo credit: channels television

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum; the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and its flag bearer for the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar; on Saturday, met at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting.

PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; as well as other party stakeholders were present at the meeting. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed; were at the meeting.

Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Grills Ogun Government Secretary, SSG Over Allegations Of Fraud

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services has invited and interrogated the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, over recent allegations of fraud levelled against him.

A source from the DSS who craved anonymity told PUNCH that the invitation and subsequent interrogation were a result of the allegations levelled against him.

The source added that the interrogation took place at the Ogun State Command Headquarters of the DSS, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday, at 6:55 pm.

Northern Senators Caution Against Military Action In Niger

Photo credit: premium times

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has cautioned against the use of military power toward tackling the military coup in Niger Republic, calling for diplomatic options to address the situation.

Suleiman Kawu (NNPP-Kano), the spokesperson for the forum, said this when he briefed journalists in Abuja on Friday.

TLucky (

)