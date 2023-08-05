Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: Nigerian Senators Reject Tinubu’s Request For Troops Deployment; Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Killing Man In Rivers

Nigerian Senators Reject Tinubu’s Request For Troops Deployment

Senators have rejected the request by President Bola Tinubu for permission to deploy Nigerian troops to Niger Republic as part of an ECOWAS force to reinstate the democratically elected president of the country,

President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed on 26 July in a coup led by his presidential guards.

ECOWAS leaders at a meeting in Abuja four days later gave the coup leaders a seven-day ultimatum to restore constitutional order or face the possible use of force. The regional body imposed sanctions on the coup leaders with Nigeria also cutting electricity supplies and closing its borders with the poor West African nation.

Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Killing Man In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested an officer attached to the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron, Gombe State, in connection with the killing of Olafuro Peterside.

Peterside was shot and killed by the officer at a popular bar in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, in the local government area of the state.

DAILY POST reports that the deceased was out with his family when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Four Escape Death In Lagos Lone Auto Crash

tives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have rescued four accident victims at Adeniji Adele inward Oyebanji area of Lagos Island.

The spokesperson for the agency, Taofiq Adebayo, in a statement on Saturday, said one of its officers, Oladunni Ademola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 1 Sura) who led the rescue team disclosed that the lone accident involved a Toyota Sienna with number plate MUS 706 EQ.

Rivers Gov Absent As Atiku, PDP Govs, Stakeholders Meet In Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was again absent on Saturday when Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and leaders of the party including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, met in Abuja to deliberate on the fate of the party.

At the meeting, the PDP leaders renewed their commitment to discipline in the interest of the party.

Although no reason was given for Governor Fubara’s absence, a party source said the Rivers helmsman is still playing the loyalty card, having been advised by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike not to shoulder the party’s financial responsibilities.

