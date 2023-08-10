Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup Leaders Form New Govt, ECOWAS Leaders Gather For Key Summit On Niger Coup

Niger Coup Leaders Form New Govt

The military leaders in Niger who seized power in a coup last month have formed a new government, according to a decree read out on national television on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government, with generals from the new military governing council heading the defense and interior ministries.

ECOWAS Leaders Gather For Key Summit On Niger Coup

Leaders from the West African bloc ECOWAS will meet on Thursday for an emergency summit on the coup in Niger after the country’s military chiefs defied an ultimatum to restore the elected president.

Two weeks after the coup that toppled Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it is seeking a diplomatic solution but has not ruled out using force to resolve the crisis.

Important decisions are expected from the gathering in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, according to a statement from the 15-natioorganizationon on Tuesday. Struggling to stem a cascade of coups among its members since 2020, the bloc gave the troops who seized power on July 26 until last Sunday to reinstate Bazoum or face the potential use of force.

Two die in Lagos road accident

Two persons, a male, and a female, died in an accident that occurred on the Eko Bridge inward the Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

tives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with other emergency responders, also rescued five other victims at the accident scene. The Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that LASTMA Zebra (Zone 3), Ipori Lagos, Mr Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA). According to him, the preliminary investigation shows that the collision, which included a commercial mini bus (Korope) was a result of speeding and brake failure.

Niger coup: UN chief, Guterres, expresses concern over president’s detention conditions

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” about the living conditions and safety of detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, according to a spokesperson for the UN chief.

The UN in a statement, therefore, once again called for his immediate and unconditional release. “The secretary-general is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger.

“The secretary-general reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the president and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State,” the statement read. Guterres is also “alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government.” He urged the coup leaders in Niger to adhere to “Niger’s international human rights obligations” and release them unconditionally, the spokesperson added.

