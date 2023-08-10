Today’s Headlines: Niger coup leaders form new govt; ECOWAS converges for key summit on Niger coup

Niger coup leaders form new govt

The military leaders in Niger who seized power in a coup last month have formed a new government, according to a decree read out on national television on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government, with generals from the new military governing council heading the defence and interior ministries.

ECOWAS converges for key summit on Niger coup

Leaders from West African bloc ECOWAS will meet on Thursday for an emergency summit on the coup in Niger, after the country’s military chiefs defied an ultimatum to restore the elected president.

Two weeks after the coup that toppled Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it is seeking a diplomatic solution but has not ruled out using force to resolve the crisis.

Important decisions are expected from the gathering in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, according to a statement from the 15-nation organisation on Tuesday.

Struggling to stem a cascade of coups among its members since 2020, the bloc gave the troops who seized power on July 26 until last Sunday to reinstate Bazoum or face the potential use of force.

But the coup leaders remained defiant and the deadline passed without action.

In their latest show of resistance against international pressure, the military leaders named a new government, according to a decree read out on national television on Thursday.

Imo decides 2023: Will opposition stop Uzodimma?

NO fewer than 17 candidates have expressed their readiness to sack incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Imo State governorship poll.Although, not all the governorship candidates have been visible in the political arena, a few of them have been boosting of their chances to unseat Uzodimma.

Reasons given for the poor visibility of some the opposition parties were Uzodimma’s alleged stifling of the political parties and stopping them from having a robust campaign by imposition of levies for displaying of their banners along the streets of Owerri and its environs among others.

One such of such levies is mandatory payment of N54 million before a party can display its banners.

Members of different political parties have condemned and described the levy as unacceptable.Currently, only a few of the 17 governorship candidates are showing their presence in preparation to oust Uzodimma from the seat of power.

They include Major General Lincoln Ogunewe, retd, of the Action Alliance, AA; Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; and Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, LP.

Illegal checkpoint: IGP squad arrests Police, Immigration officers

There was pandemonium and confusion along the Badagry-Seme Expressway, yesterday, as Police officers believed to be under the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Special Squad arrested some Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, during a raid on illegal checkpoints on the Seme-Badagry Expressway.

Vanguard gathered that the IGP squad chased and arrested some police officers and other security agents found at some of the checkpoints, believed to have been created purely to extort.

The development may not be unconnected with the recent meeting between the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi and IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and their resolve to free the axis, which serves as the Lagos-Abidjan corridor of illegal checkpoints.

The activities of the illegal checkpoints have led to all manners of disruptions of movements of goods and people, and believed to have also hindered trade facilitation, apart from the negative image such action exposes the country before the regional and continental community.

