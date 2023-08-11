Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup Leaders Form New Govt, Announce 21 Ministers, Two die in Lagos road accident

BREAKING: Niger Coup Leaders Form New Government, Announce 21 Ministers

The Niger military junta that seized power has announced a list of 21 people that it said will become ministers in a new government.

Source: Sahara Reporters

This announcement was made overnight. It comes as West African heads of state are set to hold a summit on Thursday to reach an agreement on the next line of action regarding the recent coup in Niger.

Two die in Lagos road accident

Two persons, a male, and a female, died in an accident that occurred on the Eko Bridge inward the Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

tives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with other emergency responders, also rescued five other victims at the accident scene. The Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that LASTMA Zebra (Zone 3), Ipori Lagos, Mr Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA). According to him, the preliminary investigation shows that the collision, which included a commercial mini bus (Korope) was a result of speeding and brake failure.

Court freezes Orjiako’s bank accounts, assets

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted an ex-parte order freezing Dr ABC Orjiako’s bank accounts and other assets over alleged indebtedness to Access Bank Plc.

Source: Vanguard

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the order while ruling on an ex-parte application by the bank in suit FHC/L/BK/08/2023. The court also restrained Orjiako his agents, servants, and/or privies, or any other person or group of persons whatsoever, under his authority or any other authority from operating, withdrawing from, or otherwise tampering and/or dealing with his funds in any bank and/or financial institution within Nigeria, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for the appointment of a Special Manager filed along herein.

The court also restrained his former employers and his other investment vehicles from having anything to do with him financially until his alleged indebtedness was cleared. Respondents in the suit are Helko Nigeria Limited, Neymeth International, Pharmaceuticals Plc, Salvic Petroleum Resources Limited, and Zebbra Energy Limited, among others.

Regional task force tackle cross-border crimes — Gov Adeleke

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, called for the establishment of a regional security task force to tackle increasing cross-border criminality in the South-West region.

Source: Vanguard

The Governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this while receiving the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Valentine Okoro in his office. He added that establishing such a task force would track and eliminate crimes across the region, as well as enhance peaceful co-existence among the people across the region.

He said: “This visit is a significant opportunity to strengthen the security strategy on the sustenance of the current peace and stability not just in Osun but in the region. I would prefer the establishment of a regional task force to track and curb cross-border criminality in the southwest and other areas under your Command. “For us in Osun, we guarantee a symbiotic working relationship between the state government and the GOC, because Osun is the home of hospitality where no one is discriminated against based on tribe, ethnicity, or religion.”

