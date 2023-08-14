Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup Leader Seeks Dialogue With ECOWAS, Mancini Resigns As Italy Coach

Niger Coup Leader Seeks Dialogue With ECOWAS

The leader of the Niger junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has said the military was ready for dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Source: Leadership

He made this known during a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria. Tchiani was quoted to have said doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the impasse. Islamic scholars led by the chairman of the Izala sect in Nigeria – Jam’atul Izalatu Bidia Waikamatu Sunnah (JIBWIS) – Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, met with the junta in Niger’s capital Niamey on Saturday.

In a statement Lau issued after the meeting, he said his delegation and the coup leader deliberated on several issues, including ECOWAS’ demand for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum. Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, said: “Yes, for sure. That was exactly what the leader of our country told them, he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

Mancini Resigns As Italy Coach

Roberto Mancini has resigned as coach of European champions Italy, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Sunday.

Source: Channel Television

The FIGC said in a statement they had “received late yesterday evening” Mancini’s surprise decision to step down. “Because of important and close commitments for the team with Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days,” the federation added.

Mancini was appointed in May 2018 after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura. A former international, Mancini won Euro 2021 with Italy but then failed to qualify his side for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Mancini’s resignation comes as a major shock with no warning signs.

NEMA distributes relief materials to 22,658 flood victims, in Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has started distribution of relief materials to 22,658 households affected by the 2022 flood disaster and vulnerable in Kano State. The Director-General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, disclosed this while flagging off the distribution of the relief materials to beneficiaries in Kano.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

He said the gesture was under Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) for households affected by the 2022 flood and vulnerable in the state. Ahmed-Habib said the aim was to bring succor to the victims.

The food items distributed included rice, beans, sorghum, vegetable oil, salt, tomato paste, and seasoning cubes. He listed the non-food items to include mosquito nets, nylon mats, blankets, mattresses, plastic buckets, sets of cooking pots, toiletries, and cooking stoves.

APC desperate to go to war for ulterior motives — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being desperate to plunge Nigeria into a state of war by involving the nation’s military in what it called a needless conflict with neighboring Niger Republic.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

In a statement issued on Sunday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the party strongly condemned what it also described as an act of desperation by part of the president and the APC.

The PDP observed that the insistence by the APC administration to draft Nigerian soldiers into the Niger Republic in defiance of the disapproval by the National Assembly and Nigerians across the board validates apprehensions in the public domain of ulterior motives by the Tinubu-led APC to import crisis and destabilize our nation for political reasons.

