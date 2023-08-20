Today’s Headlines: Niger coup leader pledges civilian handover in three years; Beware the Coup Belt – Fani-Kayode t

We’ll hand over to civilian govt within three years – Niger coup leader

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has promised to hand over to a civilian government within the next three years.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Tchiani spoke after meeting with a delegation of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) led by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

General Tchiani said that the junta would within a month form a committee to study and form the new constitution of the country.

While he maintained that Niger did not want to go to war, the General said the country would defend itself if the need arises.

He, however, added that the door for negotiation was still open.

ECOWAS has yet to react to the speech of the junta leader, but Abdulsalami is expected to brief the regional bloc on the outcome of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Niger’s military-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, said that the deposed president Mohamed Bazoum would be safe and unharmed.

Recall President Bola Tinubu on Friday warned of impending “grave consequences” should the military rulers of Niger allow Bazoum’s health to deteriorate while under house arrest.

Beware the Coup Belt – Fani-Kayode

Despite the hysteria about who has been made a Minister and who has not and the euphoria about which portfolios they have been given or not been given, let us remain focused on the major issues of the day and not take our eye off the ball.

And other than our economic and security challenges, the weighty issue is the conundrum that we are presented with in Niger Republic and the challenge of military governments in our backyard.

The facts are as follows: Sudan, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea have all been plagued with coup and military governments over the last three years.

They have formed a formidable and intimidating ‘coup belt’ of unelected military rulers which stretches from Guinea on the westernflank of the West African subregion right on the Atlantic ocean up across the southern flank of the North African Sahel and the Lake Chad region all the way to East Africa and the Pacific ocean.

They have effectively drawn an iron curtain and uninterrupted chain of unelected and unconscionable military junta right across the center of our continent dividing North Africa from the rest of the continent.

I’m only attracted to goal-driven men – Blessing Akinola

Nollywood actress, Blessing Akinola who has featured in films like Saamu Alajo, Ajanaku, Igboya, amongst others, has declared that her interest in men goes beyond mere looks.

She describes herself as a sapiosexual, someone who finds men of higher intellect than hers attractive.

In a chat with Potpourri, she said, “I’m naturally a sapiosexual person. I like men that are goal-driven, have a good sense of humor and dress well. I have never made a first move towards the opposite gender and I never will, no matter how attracted to the person I am.”

Akinola, who grew up in Ilorin but hails from Ondo State says she doen’t have any particular role she loves to play as she is open to interpreting any role given to her.

‘I believe a good and professional actor should be able to interpret any role or character. My mission is to be an exceptional film-maker and role interpreter of unmatched excellence. And also, to have the privilege of aspiring actors to believe that they can live their dreams regardless of whatever circumstances surrounding them,” she said.

AMNESTY: What reforms at PAP mean to peace, stability

The reforms initiated at the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have convincingly indicated that the scheme would eventually realise its founding objectives.

Globally, the task of granting amnesty to repentant members of armed groups, recovering arms from them, rehabilitating and reintegrating them into society are delicate programmes with doubtful and hazardous results.

That was why when the Federal Government set up PAP for ex-militants of the Niger Delta, many expressed pessimism that it would not work.

But about 14 years later, PAP is not only standing tall, but it has become one of the best contemporary examples of how to establish a resilient and sustainable disarmament programme.

Has PAP met all its core objectives? Surely, not one hundred percent. But if not for the historical success of the arms recovery programme that witnessed a huge cache of deadly weapons surrendered by thousands of repentant militants, perhaps, Nigeria would have become a forgotten geographical entity by now. PAP restored peace that is currently being enjoyed in the region today. Despite some low points, it has continued to improve on its performance by keeping an eye on its target from one administration to another.

It is important to state that PAP is experiencing transformation under the current interim management.

Since its creation in 2009 by the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, PAP has had successive governments and management that tried to ensure that its objectives are met. However, PAP under the current management is witnessing a new level of remarkable impact.

Interestingly, beneficiaries and keen observers continue to pass a vote of confidence in the new leadership of PAP over its positive impacts on the lives of the people.

Observers are even more awed that beyond their expectations, PAP is further expanding its impacts by touching more lives, especially those who never benefitted anything before since the programme started.

This noticeable transformation is driven by a creative reform that is currently radically changing the narrative of the mandate of the programme in the Niger Delta area, unprovoked, detestable and condemnable distractions from detractors notwithstanding.

