Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup Leader Finally Okays Dialogue with ECOWAS, Mancini Resigns As Italy Coach

Niger Coup Leader Finally Okays Dialogue with ECOWAS

Niger Republic coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani has agreed to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after he met with Nigerian Islamic scholars led by the national leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau in Niger Republic.

Source: The Nation papers

According to Niger Republic’s Prime Minister, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, General Tchiani gave the green light for talks with ECOWAS and was optimistic the talks with ECOWAS would take place in the next few days.

“We have agreed and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us. we hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,’’ he said.

Mancini Resigns As Italy Coach

Roberto Mancini has resigned as coach of European champions Italy, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Sunday.

Source: Channel Television

The FIGC said in a statement they had “received late yesterday evening” Mancini’s surprise decision to step down. “Because of important and close commitments for the team with Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days,” the federation added.

Mancini was appointed in May 2018 after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura. A former international, Mancini won Euro 2021 with Italy but then failed to qualify his side for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Mancini’s resignation comes as a major shock with no warning signs.

I warned against ‘Emilokan’ politics, says Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, told his congregation on Sunday that he warned against the “Emilokan” kind of politics.

Source: Punch papers

Emilokan, a Yoruba saying, meaning ‘It’s my turn,’ became very popular when it was used by President Bola Tinubu during his 2023 pre-election campaign. Bakare, during a State of the Nation broadcast, at the church in Ikeja, Lagos, said ’emilokan’ was a tendency of authoritarianism.

During his speech themed ‘Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,’ the cleric said, “I’m reminded of the warning that I sounded to Nigerians in January 2023 in my address titled, ‘Bridging the gap between politics and governance.’ “I warned that the politics of entitlement; the ’emilokan’ type of politics would breed an imperium presidency, one that would slide towards dictatorship and would be intolerant of dissent.”

Delta monarch urges court to stop police from harassing him

The Pere of Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, HM Charles Ayemi-Botu, has approached the Delta State High Court sitting in Warri to restrain the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abbas, and two others from harassing, intimidating, and threatening him.

Source: Vanguard

Other respondents in the suit are the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Asaba, DCP Umaru Abba Mohammed, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP. In an enrolment of order, His Lordship, Justice E. I Oritsejafor, sitting as a Vacation Judge, Delta South senatorial district, ordered: “The motion ex-parte and indeed the motion on notice be heard during the vacation period.”

His words: “I make an order that the motion on notice and all subsequent processes in these proceedings be served on the third respondent (IGP) by delivery of same on any officer of the Nigeria Police in the Office of the Inspector General of Police at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.” “About the second and third prayers in the motion ex-parte, it is ordered that they be taken with the motion on notice filed together with the motion ex-parte. The said motion on notice is adjourned to the 23rd day of August 2023, for a hearing,” he added.

