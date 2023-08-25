Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: I’m managing very serious situation Tinubu, I Speak To My Kids Like My Mates — 2Baba

Niger coup: I’m managing very serious situation —Tinubu

ABUJA -PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he was managing a serious situation and that he was the one holding back the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, heads of State and government.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also implored a delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas), who were previously engaged in discussions to facilitate the restoration of constitutional democratic governance in Niger Republic, to expedite progress in their ongoing dialogue with the military junta.

I Speak To My Kids Like My Mates — 2Baba

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, known as 2Baba, has berated Nigerians for being overly concerned about his family.

The African Queen crooner admitted that, as much as he pretends to have grown a thick skin to criticism about his family over the years, he still gets hurt sometimes.

The father of seven lamented that Nigerians who insinuated he is a deadbeat dad to his children have never volunteered to pay the school fees of any of them.

2Baba stated this while appearing in the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide.

Niger Crisis: Cow, Sheep Shortage Looms As Border Closure Bites Harder

Importation of cattle, camel, sheep, dates (Dabino) and other food items from Niger Republic has been grounded following the closure of borders by Nigerian authorities as part of efforts to restore civil authority to the neighbouring country, Daily Trust reports.

Traders, transporters and middlemen said they are losing their means of livelihood and called for a re-think by all contending parties. And within Nigeria, retailers and consumers of the items said they are becoming scarce amid rising prices.

President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled in a palace coup by the Nigerien military led by Abdourahamane Tchiani on July 26 and few days after, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) vowed to invade Niger if the junta failed to restore democratic order.

The regional bloc led by President Bola Tinubu also slammed various sanctions including border closure, cutting of electricity supply, among others. The African Union (AU) also followed suit with other sanctions.

I’ll unlock economic potentials of Nigeria – Bagudu

The newly inaugurated Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says he will leverage on the Ministry, its parastatals, agencies, and partners to unlock the economic potential of the country.

He dropped the hint in his address delivered on the resumption ceremony organised by the ministry in Abuja.

Recall that the Minister is among the 45 newly appointed ministers inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Bagudu said, the current national challenge represents a generational opportunity to plan, replan and doggedly implement his carefully thought-out interventions and do so patriotically.

He promised that the ministry would help the new administration to think through the current economic challenges and offer sustainable immediate palliative measures.

