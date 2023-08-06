Today’s Headlines: Niger coup: Don’t take military action against junta, JNI warns ECOWAS; CISLAC knocks Tinubu’s ministerial list

Niger coup: Don’t take military action against junta, JNI warns ECOWAS

Source: Punch paper

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, on Saturday, warned Nigeria and the authorities of the Economic Community of West African States not to take military action against the junta in the Niger Republic.

The caution is contained in a statement issued in Kaduna by JNI Secretary General, Prof Khalid Aliyu.

Aliyu said that the JNI, representing the collective voice of the Muslim community, expressed its deep concern over the seizure of power through a coup from the democratically elected Niger Republic, President Mohamed Bozoum.

CISLAC knocks Tinubu’s ministerial list

Source: Punch paper

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and Transparency International, Nigeria has condemned the appointment and nomination of individuals with alleged corruption and questionable integrity into leadership positions within political parties, the executive, and legislative arms of the government.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa, the organisations expressed concerns about the potential impact of these appointments on the morale of anti-corruption agencies in the country.

Mining site collapses, kills four ‘illegal’ miners in Bauchi

Source: Punch paper

Four illegal miners have been killed following the collapse of a mining site in Kogo Kadage village in the Yadagungume area of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night when the miners were digging lead and trying to excavate it.

The source who didn’t want to be mentioned, disclosed that people have been there for over one month mining and excavating lead, one of the mineral resources common in the area, when suddenly one of the holes they dug collapsed on them and buried them underneath.

According to him, the four miners died instantly after they were removed from the collapsed site.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu, described the incident as sad and tragic, noting that four people were trapped in the pit while three died instantly.

He said that the illegal mining site is located in the Kogo Kadage forest, seven kilometres away from Yadagungume town.

Family accuses Ex-APC Chair, Adamu of illegally hijacking property in Nasarawa

Source: Punch paper

The family of a former chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria in Plateau State, Alhaji Yahaya Sabo, has accused the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu of illegally taking charge of their House for over 25 years without making any payment to the family.

The property which is presently being occupied by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, was said to have been donated to the agency by the Nasarawa State government.

The first son of the family, Mohammed Sabo, made the disclosure while speaking with Journalists in Lafia on Sunday.

He alleged that Abdullahi Adamu, who was the first civilian Governor of the state, illegally took over the property belonging to their late father, which was used as a temporary office for the Peoples Democratic Party before his tenure began in 1999.

He further alleged that Adamu sold the said property to the state government while he was governor of the state, and since then, all efforts made by the family to recover the property proved abortive because their father who knew Adamu closely had died.

