Todays Headlines: Niger Coup: Don’t Approve Tinubu’s Request For War — Shehu Sani Tells Senate; Don’t Wage War With Niger — Northern Leaders Warn Tinubu

Don’t Approve Tinubu’s Request For War—Shehu Sani

Source: Daily Post

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has urged the Senate not to approve President Bola Tinubu’s request for military action against the Republic of Niger.

In a post his X social media platform on Friday, Sani urged Tinubu not to allow himself to be misled by foreign powers.

DAILY POST reports that the President sent a letter to the Senate seeking approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger.

Don’t Wage War With Niger—North Leaders

Source: Punch paper

The Northern leadership under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Forum, has warned President Bola Tinubu to avoid going into war with Niger military junta.

The group gave the admonition while calling for a dialogue to resolve the issue in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Murtala Aliyu, on Friday.

According to ACF, military deployment and intervention to phase out the coup plotters in the Niger Republic will not guarantee peace and stability in the ECOWAS sub-region.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that ECOWAS directed the closure of land and air borders between member states against the Niger Republic over a military coup d’état that removed democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, from office.

Ministerial nomination shows Tinubu understands Nigeria – Orji Kalu

Source: Vanguard paper

Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia state, has commended President Bola Tinubu on the ministerial nomination, saying the President has a demonstrated understanding of the Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

Kalu stated this in a social media video post his official Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, with the ministerial list, President Tinubu is setting an agenda, showing that he is ready to run again come 2027.

The former governor said President Tinubu has shown a deep understanding of the intricacies and challenges of the nation’s polity.

He said, “For me, the president has demonstrated capacity of understanding the diversity and geographical spread of Nigeria.

We must reject a fractured Nigeria – Onaiyekan

Source: Vanguard paper

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has urged Nigerians to reject a fractured nation in which political parties and ethnic groups are locked in continuous conflict.

He made this call during the memorial service of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang, which was organized in Abuja by the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The event included special tributes and songs that were performed to honor Dr. Mbang, who served as the President of CAN from 1995 to 2003.

During his exhortation, Onaiyekan also emphasized the importance of unity and peace amidst the current ethnic and political tensions in the country.

“We cannot however simply resign ourselves to a broken nation where political parties are at each other’s throats and where ethnic groups are fighting unfinished ancient tribal battles,” he stated.

