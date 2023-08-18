Today’s Headlines: Niger Coup: Bazoum Treason Case Has No Legal Basis – UN; Wizkid Loses Mum

Niger coup: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk has said that there was no legal basis for Niger’s military junta to prosecute deposed president Mohamed Bazoum for high treason.

Turk, also stated that the very notion of freedom in Niger was at stake.

On August 13 2023, the Niger junta said it will prosecute ousted Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations.

Junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said the military authorities had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president…for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

Photo Credit: Google

Wizkid loses mum

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mother.

Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, died at around 1.30 am, Friday.

Confirming the incident to The PUNCH, Sunday Aare, Wizkid’s longtime manager said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.

Ex-Gov Udom not keeping official private Jet – Gov Eno’s Aide

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

THE Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso has dismissed allegations that his principal Governor Umo Eno resorted to flying with Ibom Air because the former Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel was still keeping the State’s official private jet.

Ndueso who spoke in a radio interview in Uyo, frowned at the negative criticisms tailing the recent decision of Governor Eno to patronize the State- owned air carrier

He described the allegation as a frivolous beer parlour gist aimed at tarnishing the image of the former Governor, urging the public to discountenance such allegations as they were with no iota of truth.

Mob Burns Suspected Ritualist To Death In Niger

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

A suspected ritualist simply identified as Sani has been reportedly burnt to death by a mob in Lapai town, the headquarters of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

A resident, Abdullahi Yahaya, told Daily Trust that the suspect was caught with two little girls on Friday around 1pm and was immediately set ablaze.

Lewis (

)